East Bengal 0-0 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Both East Bengal and Kerala Blasters will be eyeing three points from this tie...

Facundo Pereyra, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
35' East Bengal look unsettled

2021-01-15T14:37:38Z

The Red and Golds are yet to settle down in the game properly as they look shaky. Kerala Blasters pressing high up in the opposition's half.

Cooling break!

2021-01-15T14:30:08Z

An entertaining half an hour of football with Kerala Blasters commanding proceedings.

25' Bright Enobakhare's shot goes above crossbar

2021-01-15T14:26:05Z

Bright Enobakhare goes past two Kerala Blasters defender before going down due to a challenge from a Blasters player but the Nigerian quickly gets up and takes a shot which sails over the crossbar.

20' Kerala Blasters in control

2021-01-15T14:19:17Z

The Yellow Army have commanded proceedings for majority of the first 20 minutes. 

17' Vicente's header goes wide!

2021-01-15T14:18:07Z

Vicente Gomez attempts yet another header from Gary Hooper's cross but it goes wide!

15' Vicente Gomez's header goes just above the crossbar

2021-01-15T14:15:45Z

Facundo Pereyra curls in a cross from the left flank and finds an unmarked Vicente Gomez who attempts a header but the ball goes above the crossbar.

11' Albino stops Harmanpreet's shot

2021-01-15T14:12:02Z

Milan Singh receives a loose ball in the middle and squares the ball to his right for Harmanpreet Singh who enters the box and takes a shot but Albino stops it comfortably.

5' Chance for Murray!

2021-01-15T14:06:01Z

Jessel Carneiro sends a long diagonal ball inside the box for Jordan Murray who takes a touch and attempts a shot but Debjit does well to stop it and Fox clears the ball.

3' Neville's header goes wide!

2021-01-15T14:03:47Z

Jacques Maghoma sends a free-kick inside the box and Scott Neville attempts a header but it goes wide.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-15T13:58:02Z

East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Kibu Vicuna still unbeaten against East Bengal

2021-01-15T13:43:20Z

Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna is yet to lose a game against East Bengal. The Spanish manager has faced the Red and Golds thrice, twice as Mohun Bagan manager and once as Kerala Blasters manager. He has won once and drew twice.

A late change in EB XI

2021-01-15T13:38:43Z

Raju Gaikwad seems to have pick up an injury in the warm-up and is replaced by Rana Gharami in central defence.

Vicuna makes one change

2021-01-15T13:13:58Z

Kibu Vicuna makes one change in the Kerala Blasters XI which defeated Jamshedpur in their last game. Nishu Kumar replaces Lalruatthara in the right-back position.

An unchanged EB XI for the first time this season

2021-01-15T13:12:32Z

Robbie Fowler fields a similar starting lineup in back to back games for the first time this season. Also, good news for the Red and Golds as star attacker Anthony Pilkington is back from injury and features in the matchday squad.