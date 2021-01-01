East Bengal 1-1 Hyderabad FC: Aridane Santana's late equaliser earns the Nizams a point

East Bengal 1-1 Hyderabad FC

Aridane Santana's late equaliser helps Hyderabad FC hold East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Friday at the Tilak Maidan.

Bright Enobkhare gave the Red and Golds the lead in the 59th minute but the Hyderabad skipper scored in the 92nd minute to earn his team a point.