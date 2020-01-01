East Bengal 2-2 Chennaiyin: Spoils shared on Boxing Day

FULL-TIME
East Bengal 2-2 Chennaiyin
Nothing to separate the two teams at the end of an exhilarating contest but Chennaiyin will feel disappointed to have wasted multiple clear-cut chances to go in front. Chhangte and Jakub will feel they have dropped two points tonight against an East Bengal team who continue the wait for their first win of the season.
Chhangte opened the scoring, latching onto a ball from Jakub and slotting past Debjit. Rahim Ali scored his second goal in as many games at the end of a neat team move. East Bengal scored both their goals from set-pieces as Matti Steinmann picked up a brace to bring his side level twice in the game.
87' - Chance for Chennaiyin!
80' - East Bengal Escape!
68' - STEINMANN AT THE DOUBLE
East Bengal 2-2 ChennaiyinEast Bengal have equalised again and it is Matti Steinmann on the scoresheet for the second time tonight. Fox meets a corner-kick inside the box and sends his header towards the net. Goalkeeper Kaith gets down to make a low save but pushes the ball straight into the feet of Matti who finds the net with aplomb. It's 2-2 and the game is stretched!
64' - IT'S HIM RAHIM!
East Bengal 1-2 ChennaiyinChennaiyin waste no time in getting back their lead and it comes as a result of a brilliant team move. Rahim starts the move from the right flank and passes the ball to Crivellaro who finds Jakub at the edge of the box. Jakub feeds Rahim who continues his run into the box, beats Jairu easily using his physique and slots home!
59' - EAST BENGAL EQUALISE!
East Bengal 1-1 ChennaiyinMatti Steinmann picks out the net with a sublime header to get East Bengal back into the game. Steinmann gets a free header off Jairu's corner-kick and makes no mistake with his header. Poor marking inside the box.
51' - Chance for Chennaiyin
46' - Double change by Fowler
SECOND-HALF
East Bengal 0-1 ChennaiyinEast Bengal are a goal behind as the second half gets underway. Can they pull off a second-half comeback and pick up their first win of the season?
HALF-TIME
East Bengal 0-1 ChennaiyinChhangte's goal has put Chennaiyin in the lead against East Bengal. It was a promising start for the Red and Golds but the Machans took over the game after scoring the goal. Fowler's team talk will be important tonight. A second-half fightback could be on the cards.
37' - BIG MISS!
30' - Chance for Maghoma!
27' - Chennaiyin dominant
21' - Crivellaro attempts another zero angle
19' - Chennaiyin piling on the pressure
13' - CHHANGTE SCORES!
East Bengal 0-1 ChennaiyinJakub plays a lovely ball in behind the East Bengal defence for Chhangte. The winger uses his pace to beat Surchandra, gets into the box slots past Debjit to give Chennaiyin the lead!
KICK-OFF!
East Bengal 0-0 ChennaiyinThe first half is underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa!
East Bengal MUST win tonight
Teams news!
