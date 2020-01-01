Live Blog

East Bengal 2-2 Chennaiyin: Spoils shared on Boxing Day

East Bengal have to wait for their first win of the season...

FULL-TIME

2020-12-26T16:00:27Z

East Bengal 2-2 Chennaiyin

Nothing to separate the two teams at the end of an exhilarating contest but Chennaiyin will feel disappointed to have wasted multiple clear-cut chances to go in front. Chhangte and Jakub will feel they have dropped two points tonight against an East Bengal team who continue the wait for their first win of the season. 

Chhangte opened the scoring, latching onto a ball from Jakub and slotting past Debjit. Rahim Ali scored his second goal in as many games at the end of a neat team move. East Bengal scored both their goals from set-pieces as Matti Steinmann picked up a brace to bring his side level twice in the game. 

87' - Chance for Chennaiyin!

2020-12-26T15:46:57Z

Chennaiyin have another chance to take the lead in what has been an exhilarating contest. Sipovic heads Crivellaro's corner kick across goal but it hits an East Bengal player before going wide! 

80' - East Bengal Escape!

2020-12-26T15:43:05Z

Debjit throws the ball to his teammate Milan Singh who loses the ball to Jakub outside his own box. The Chennaiyin forward then takes the ball into the box and fires wide! What an escape! 

68' - STEINMANN AT THE DOUBLE

2020-12-26T15:29:30Z

East Bengal 2-2 Chennaiyin

East Bengal have equalised again and it is Matti Steinmann on the scoresheet for the second time tonight. Fox meets a corner-kick inside the box and sends his header towards the net. Goalkeeper Kaith gets down to make a low save but pushes the ball straight into the feet of Matti who finds the net with aplomb. It's 2-2 and the game is stretched! 

64' - IT'S HIM RAHIM!

2020-12-26T15:24:48Z

East Bengal 1-2 Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin waste no time in getting back their lead and it comes as a result of a brilliant team move. Rahim starts the move from the right flank and passes the ball to Crivellaro who finds Jakub at the edge of the box. Jakub feeds Rahim who continues his run into the box, beats Jairu easily using his physique and slots home! 

59' - EAST BENGAL EQUALISE!

2020-12-26T15:19:37Z

East Bengal 1-1 Chennaiyin

Matti Steinmann picks out the net with a sublime header to get East Bengal back into the game. Steinmann gets a free header off Jairu's corner-kick and makes no mistake with his header. Poor marking inside the box. 

51' - Chance for Chennaiyin

2020-12-26T15:14:44Z

Crivellaro dribbles past the East Bengal defence and takes the ball to the byline on the left side before chippings it across the goal. Jakub heads it down into the centre of the box for Chhangte but the ball is cleared before goalscorer can position himself to attempt a shot.

46' - Double change by Fowler

2020-12-26T15:07:56Z

Robbie Fowler wastes no time to make changes. Surchandra, who Chhangte beat to score the opening goal, and Sehnaj Singh are replaced by Rohen and striker Jeje Lalpekhlua. 

SECOND-HALF

2020-12-26T15:02:17Z

East Bengal 0-1 Chennaiyin

East Bengal are a goal behind as the second half gets underway. Can they pull off a second-half comeback and pick up their first win of the season? 

HALF-TIME

2020-12-26T14:50:46Z

East Bengal 0-1 Chennaiyin

Chhangte's goal has put Chennaiyin in the lead against East Bengal. It was a promising start for the Red and Golds but the Machans took over the game after scoring the goal. Fowler's team talk will be important tonight. A second-half fightback could be on the cards. 

37' - BIG MISS!

2020-12-26T14:38:15Z

Steinmann slices open the Chennaiyin defence with another brilliant pass for Rafique who times his run to perfection. He breaks the offside trap and rounds the keeper well but fails to put the ball into an open net before Deepak slides in with a terrific last-ditch sliding challenge! That had to be the equaliser! 

30' - Chance for Maghoma!

2020-12-26T14:35:06Z

Steinmann plays a brilliant ball over the top for Maghoma who tries to get to the ball inside the box. The midfielder gets a touch on the ball but goalkeeper closes him down before he can get an accurate shot away. Deepak seems to have pushed him off balance as he attempted to shoot there but no penalty given. 

27' - Chennaiyin dominant

2020-12-26T14:27:53Z

East Bengal look completely lost. They need to remain composed and remember that it's only 1-0 and not 5-0. Chennaiyin have had 63 per cent of the ball as we move close to the half-hour mark. 

21' - Crivellaro attempts another zero angle

2020-12-26T14:22:21Z

Remember how Crivellaro gave everyone inside the box including his own teammates a surprise and scored from a corner-kick against Goa? He tries to do that again but it's overhit. Phew! 

19' - Chennaiyin piling on the pressure

2020-12-26T14:19:52Z

It's all been about Chennaiyin after they took the lead in this game as East Bengal seem to have lost their way a little bit. A corner kick into the box is smashed towards the goal from the edge of the box by Jakub but the defence clears. 

13' - CHHANGTE SCORES!

2020-12-26T14:14:31Z

East Bengal 0-1 Chennaiyin

Jakub plays a lovely ball in behind the East Bengal defence for Chhangte. The winger uses his pace to beat Surchandra, gets into the box slots past Debjit to give Chennaiyin the lead! 

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-26T14:05:17Z

East Bengal 0-0 Chennaiyin

The first half is underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa!

East Bengal MUST win tonight

2020-12-26T13:54:44Z

Robbie Fowler's East Bengal must win tonight to get a move on in their debut season in the ISL. They are currently rock bottom in the standings with two points and zero wins in six matches. Odisha and Kerala Blasters are the only others teams in the league to not win a single match so far. 