East Bengal 0-1 Bengaluru FC LIVE: Silva scores the opening goal for the Blues

The Brazilian scores a quality goal to hand Bengaluru FC an early lead...

Updated
ISL

41' Bengaluru -Substitution

2021-02-02T14:40:49Z

Parag Srivas IN Leon Augustin OUT.

Cooling break!

2021-02-02T14:32:45Z

East Bengal have had more of the ball but it's Bengaluru who have the goal. Stay tuned for more action.

30' Cleiton's shot gets deflected off Fox

2021-02-02T14:30:47Z

Cleiton Silva takes a shot from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Danny Fox and goes out for a corner.

20' Bright's free-kick hits the wall and goes out!

2021-02-02T14:20:48Z

Aaron Holloway wins a free-kick just on the edge of the box and Bright takes the free-kick but it hits the Bengaluru wall and goes out.

17' Chance for Bengaluru

2021-02-02T14:17:22Z

Sunil Chhetri snatches the ball away from Ajay Chhetri in front of the penalty box and takes a shot but fails to keep it on target. Risky play by the East Bengal backline.

11' GOAL! East Bengal 0-1 Bengaluru

2021-02-02T14:12:16Z

Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlock

A long goal-kick from Gurpreet finds Sunil Chhetri inside the East Bengal box who rises above marker Scott Neville and lays it off for Cleiton Silva who takes a touch and finds the back of the net.
6' Chance for East Bengal!

2021-02-02T14:06:15Z

Bright and Steinmann combines well on the left side before Bright enters the box and squares it in the middle for Harmanpreet to tap-in but a Bengaluru defender clears the danger.

3' Leon's attempt goes above crossbar

2021-02-02T14:03:46Z

Sunil Chhetri sends a cross from the right edge of the box for Leon who manages to get a touch of the ball with his left foot but the ball goes above the crossbar.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-02T13:58:00Z

East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

A must-win tie for both

2021-02-02T13:40:59Z

Both teams need to end their winless runs and pick up three points tonight if they want to keep their hopes alive of making it to the play-offs. A mouth-watering clash on the cards?

Winless streaks!

2021-02-02T13:26:00Z

Both East Bengal and Bengaluru FC are in the middle of winless runs. While the Red and Golds have not won a single game in their last four matches, the Blues are winless in their last eight outings. East Bengal's last win came against Bengaluru last month when Matti Steinmann's strike made the difference between the two sides.

Naushad Moosa makes two changes

2021-02-02T13:22:10Z

Two changes in the Bengaluru FC lineup as Ajith Kumar and Pratik Chaudhari replace injured Juanan and suspended Erik Paartalu.

Four changes in EB starting XI

2021-02-02T13:19:33Z

Ankit Mukherjee, Wahengbam Angousana, Matti Steinmann and Aaron Holloway replace Rana Gharami, Mohammed Rafique, Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC

2021-02-02T12:26:56Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa...