Liverpool's lack of midfield depth has been laid bare in the first few games of the season. The Reds have only picked up two points from their opening three Premier League games and have been massively affected by the absences of Fabinho and Thiago.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference yesterday, Klopp admitted that he miscalculated his side's need for reinforcements. He said: "That changed, of course. I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we don't need a midfielder and you were all right and I was wrong. That's the situation."