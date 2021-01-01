Chennaiyin 0-1 Jamshedpur: A late own goal seals a crucial win for the Men of Steel

Chennaiyin 0-1 Jamshedpur

A late own goal by Chennaiyin defender Enes Sipovic helped Jamshedpur pick up a crucial win over the Marina Machans in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Both teams had their fair share of chances to score but the only goal of the match came only in the 90th minute. Thoi Singh had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in Chennaiyin's favour when he received a pass from Jakub Sylvestr inside the box but instead of pulling the trigger himself, he tried to square the ball towards a teammate.

From the counter-attack a long ball was sent to David Grande inside the box who received the pass made space for himself and took a shot which hit Sipovic's feet before going into the net.

Chennaiyin's play-offs hopes received a major blow after the defeat while Jamshedpur kept their hopes alive. The Men of Steel overtook Bengaluru on the points table with 21 points from 17 matches while the Marina Machans remained on the eighth position with 17 points from as many matches.