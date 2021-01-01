Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City vs Club Brugge, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig vs PSG and all the action

Fernando Shakhtar Donetsk 2021
Lineups: Manchester City vs Club Brugge

2021-11-03T18:49:18Z

HALFTIME

2021-11-03T18:33:50Z

Eventful first halves, with three goals split between the two games.

Real Madrid find themselves level with Shakhtar Donetsk, with Benzema's goal cancelled out by Fernando.

Milan, meanwhile, have been played off the field by Porto, who should be up more than 1-0.

You could hear boos from both sets of home supporters, who will expect lively second halves in Madrid and Milan. 

Bernabeu boos

2021-11-03T18:31:02Z

The mood has certainly shifted in Madrid as the boo birds have come out since conceding the goal.

Benzema smashing a free kick into the wall hasn't helped.

GOAL SKAHKTAR!

2021-11-03T18:25:31Z

It's level in Madrid!

With just six minutes left in the first half, Shakhtar have scored with Fernando providing the goal to make it 1-1. A tough break for the hosts, but not totally undeserved as Real Madrid haven't seized control since Benzema's opener. 

An elbow from Giroud?

2021-11-03T18:20:35Z

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is down after colliding with Giroud on the ensuing corner.

Referees take a look to see if there was anything card-worthy with Pepe, of all people, gesturing to the referee that Giroud's elbow was malicious. 

Chance for Giroud!

2021-11-03T18:18:48Z

Milan have been pretty, pretty bad so far, but they nearly just got themselves back in it.

A lovely curled shot from Olivier Giroud is pushed away by Diogo Costa, leaving Milan still chasing a goal here in the 34th minute. 

Record-breaking Real Madrid

2021-11-03T18:10:09Z

GOAL BENZEMA!

2021-11-03T18:00:48Z

Real Madrid have their early goal, and who else could it come from?

Benzema puts Madrid into the lead in the 14th minute. Vinicius Jr with the assist after winning the ball as he tees up Benzema for a relatively-simple finish 

Great save denies Modric

2021-11-03T17:55:58Z

Real Madrid nearly take an early lead of their own, but Luka Modric is denied on the doorstep.

An absolutely ridiculous save from Anatolii Trubin, who somehow parried away Modric's shot from just a few yards away. 

GOAL PORTO!

2021-11-03T17:51:13Z

Luis Diaz!

A dreadful start for Milan, and they've been punished. Great work from former Liverpool man Marko Grujic to tee up Diaz, who finishes just a head of two sliding Milan defenders.

Milan are calling for a foul in the buildup and Stefano Piloi is LIVID, but Porto are celebrating!

Early chance for Porto

2021-11-03T17:47:18Z

Porto fluffed an incredible early chance as they should be 1-0 up within the first few seconds!

After a long throw in, Evanilson somehow hits the side netting in what is certainly a big letoff for Milan. 

Kickoff!

2021-11-03T17:45:50Z

We're underway in the two early games as Porto face Milan and Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk

A memorable day for Casemiro

2021-11-03T17:41:48Z

With his start today, Casemiro will make his 300th appearance for Real Madrid.

As a result, he becomes only the third Brazilian player to reach this milestone for the club, joining Marcelo (532) and Roberto Carlos (527).

Decent company, eh?

A massive game for Milan

2021-11-03T17:15:53Z

AC Milan are in must-win territory.

With zero points through three games, the Italian giants will need to begin their turnaround tonight agaisnt Porto, who sit level with Atletico Madrid on four points.

Liverpool, meanwhile, can go through with a win tonight. 

All to play for in Group D

2021-11-03T17:10:17Z

As things stand, Real Madrid are not top of their group as they're chasing... Sheriff?

The two sides are level on points with six each, with Inter just behind on four. Shakhtar, who have just one point, are certainly still in it.

Today's schedule

2021-11-03T17:03:06Z

It's all set to kickoff soon with the two early games as AC Milan host Porto while Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk.

The later kickoffs, meanwhile, are headlined by Liverpool's clash with Atletico Madrid and PSG's visit to RB Leipzig. Elsewhere, Mancehster City take on Club Brugge, Sporting CP face Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund host Ajax and Inter visit Cinderella side Sheriff. 

Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-11-03T17:02:15Z

Another day, another full slate of THE CHAMPIONSSSS.

We're back with another big day of Champions League games, which are set to begin in about 45 minutes or so. Goal will be here all day to provide you with updates and insight into what should be another fun one.