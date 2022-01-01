Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester City vs Sporting CP

About last night...
Liverpool 0-1 Inter (2-1 aggregate)
But before we dive into the nitty-gritty of today's two dynamite clashes - well, one dynamite clash and a foregone conclusion, if we are honest - let's have a quick reminder who is already in the hat for the quarter-finals, yes?
Robert Lewandowski nabbed a rapid-fire hat-trick as Bayern Munich routed Red Bull Salzburg 7-1 for an 8-2 aggregate win, while Inter beat Liverpool on their own turf 1-0 - but without enough to overturn a first leg loss, as the Reds went through 2-1 on aggregate.
That's two of the last three European champions already in the mix. It's going to take a tough side to topple either of them - but if there is any who can do it...
4 - Liverpool have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage for the fourth time in the last five seasons, failing only in 2019-20 in this time (eliminated in Round of 16). Pursuit. pic.twitter.com/oltciCXpUP— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2022
Team News: Man City v Sporting
🌟 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🌟— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 9, 2022
XI | Ederson, Egan-Riley, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Foden, Jesus
SUBS | Carson, Slicker, Grealish, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap, Edozie, Mbete, McAtee#ManCity pic.twitter.com/XrBbX9L02U
É este o nosso 1⃣1⃣ inicial para o jogo de hoje! 🦁#MCFCSCP #LineUpSCP #DiaDeSporting #OndeVaiUmVãoTodos pic.twitter.com/U4IvfEDrfb— Sporting Clube de Portugal 🏆 (@Sporting_CP) March 9, 2022
Team News: Madrid v PSG
📋✅ Your @RealMadrid XI to face @PSG_English!#UCL pic.twitter.com/8ViNI5uCap— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 9, 2022
The starting 1⃣1⃣ 🆚 @realmadriden! #𝗥𝗠𝗣𝗦𝗚pic.twitter.com/RMenGHupgJ— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 9, 2022
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!