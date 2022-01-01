Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villarreal in quarter-finals second legs

Lukaku missing amid turmoil
Madrid v Chelsea
Has there been a more unhappy customer than Romelu Lukaku this season? Even Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be marginally more pleased with life in the Premier League than the Belgian, and he's playing for Manchester United!
But despite FIFA Club World Cup success, the Stamford Bridge return for the former Inter star has been a fraught one. He's failed to deliver on his promise on the pitch, and has found himself gradually phased out of regular starting berths by Thomas Tuchel as a result.
The attacker is injured, hence his absence today - but if Chelsea manage to turn this around without him, his place at the club grows more unsteady.
Yellow Submarine go sailing
Bayern v Villarreal
1 - This will be @VillarrealCFen second ever away game vs a German side in the @ChampionsLeague – the previous one was also against Bayern Munich, with the Yellow Submarine losing 1-3 in the 2011-12 group stage. Preview#UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/gXm8TKratM— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 12, 2022
Team News: Bayern v Villarreal
Hosts out to reverse first leg result
And if you missed them too, this is how the sides line up at Allianz Arena...
🌟 𝙐𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙧 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙛𝙪̈𝙧 #𝙁𝘾𝘽𝙑𝘾𝙁! 💪 #packmas#MiaSanMia #UCL pic.twitter.com/H1ODLfdXkj— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 12, 2022
Here are the 1️⃣1️⃣ players who will try and make history!— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) April 12, 2022
This is the Villarreal starting XI to face a giant of European football, @FCBayernEN. #UCL pic.twitter.com/BlAprmPZ0X
Team News: Madrid v Chelsea
Benzema against Werner in striker battle
If you're only just joining us now, then welcome - and here is a reminder of how it's going to look at Santiago Bernabeu...
📋✅ Our starting 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @ChelseaFC! #UCL pic.twitter.com/YakehNI05U— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 12, 2022
Your Blues in Madrid... 📋#UCL pic.twitter.com/IkiXyEw95z— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 12, 2022
Up periscope!
Bayern v Villarreal
Last but not least, Villarreal have revealed their XI for today's game in Munich.
History beckons for the Yellow Submarine, who have run with their Europea League triumph last season and not looked back.
Could they mount another mighty upset against Bayern Munich?
Here are the 1️⃣1️⃣ players who will try and make history!— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) April 12, 2022
This is the Villarreal starting XI to face a giant of European football, @FCBayernEN. #UCL pic.twitter.com/BlAprmPZ0X
Blues into the fray
Madrid v Chelsea
Hot on the heels in Germany, Chelsea have confirmed the XI who will take to the field in just over an hour against Real Madrid.
It is a big - a very big - night in Spain for Timo Werner up front. Thoughts, Blues fans? Can the visitors turn this one around with one of the all-time great European escapes?
Your Blues in Madrid... 📋#UCL pic.twitter.com/IkiXyEw95z— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 12, 2022
Here comes Bavaria...
Bayern v Villarreal
The lineup is in for our other hosts today too - Bayern Munich have confirmed their starting XI for their all-important clash with Villarreal.
Despite trailing by a goal, the hosts are surely favourites, no? Especially with Robert Lewandowski - Benzema's rival for the Ballon d'Or if there was one - up in front.
Let us know what you think - will this side turn it around for the Bundesliga champions?
🌟 𝙐𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙧 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙛𝙪̈𝙧 #𝙁𝘾𝘽𝙑𝘾𝙁! 💪 #packmas#MiaSanMia #UCL pic.twitter.com/H1ODLfdXkj— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) April 12, 2022
Munich or bust!
Bayern v Villarreal
😍#UCL pic.twitter.com/KbbcEDbUOC— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) April 12, 2022
Bayern
Is Benzema the Ballon d'Or king?
Madrid v Chelsea
So, Chelsea are in Madrid, which is good news - but Karim Benzema is too, which is less good news for the Blues.
You've got to imagine Thomas Tuchel would give a lot to have a forward in form as rich as the Frenchman, who looks to have shrugged off his controversial tag and truly stepped out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow at Santiago Bernabeu.
The latter is a bit of an unfair statement - he's always scored goals and won trophies, after all - but could this be the year he wins the Ballon d'Or? Former Blancos man Ronaldo - the other Ronaldo - certainly thinks so.
Blues in the house!
Madrid v Chelsea
Santiago Bernabeu. 📌#UCL pic.twitter.com/ijStLwuenY— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 12, 2022
Villarreal
Do you remember the first time?
How fond are your memories, Champions League spotters? Can you recall what unfolded last Tuesday, or has the manic action of the weekend displaced it for quality value?
No matter - here's a handy reminder of what went down.
In Spain, Villarreal surprised everyone with the shock result of the round, edging out Bayern Munich 1-0 thanks to Arnaut Danjuma's eighth-minute finish - their only on-target shot of the game.
In England, defending champions Chelsea saw their attempt to claim consecutive crowns take a near-fatal blow as Real Madrid blew them away 3-1 with a Karim Benzema hat-trick. Thank goodness away goals are a thing of the past, eh?
The early bird...
Madrid v Chelsea
...catches the team news?
Real Madrid are certainly eager to book their place if their lineup reveal is anything to go by - Los Blancos have already dropped their squad for today!
GOAL's newly minted Ballon d'Or Power Rankings leader Karim Benzema fronts up for the hosts, and he'll be looking to deliver a turn akin to the one that saw him run rampant at Stamford Bridge.
Here's how they'll line-up.
📋✅ Our starting 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @ChelseaFC! #UCL pic.twitter.com/YakehNI05U— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 12, 2022
Today's order of play
Eight remain - but by this time tomorrow, plus a few hours, only four will be left in the hat to be called European champions.
Three Spanish sides, three English teams, one German heavyweight and a sole Portuguese representative are all who stay standing - but two of them will be going home today.
Who do you think it will be? Today's order of play is as follows:
2000/15000: Bayern Munich v Villarreal
2000/15000: Real Madrid v Chelsea
(All times BST/EST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!
But c'mon, who are we kidding? You're here for the juicy highlights of not one but two absolute monster clashes that will decide whcih pair of European giants make their way into the semi-finals of the game's biggest club competition, at least in the Northern Hemisphere.
So sit down, kick back and get ready to rock - it's Champions League quarter-final time!