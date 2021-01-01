Champions League LIVE: PSG vs Man City, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff & all matchday action

Jurgen Klopp told reporters about defender Trent Alexander-Arnold being absent for tonight's game against Porto: "Unfortunately shortly after training he went in early and we did a further assessment. "He is out for today for sure and it does not look great for the Manchester City game as well.

"He thought it was tight but it is a little bit more than that. "It’s always a question of fresh legs or rhythm we decided this time for rhythm. Normally you have to rotate but in this situation we don’t have to the boys can go again."