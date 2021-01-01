Champions League LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea, plus Man Utd, Barcelona & Bayern Munich all in action

Benfica-Barcelona lineups
2021-09-29T18:16:21Z
Benfica (3-4-3): Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Vertonghen, Verissimo; Lazaro, Weigl, Joao Mario, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Núñez.
Barcelona (3-5-2): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Piqué, Araujo, Dest; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Depay, Luuk De Jong.
Chelsea-Juventus lineups
2021-09-29T18:13:18Z
Juventus: Szczesny, De Ligt, Danilo, Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Rabiot, Locatelli, Bentancur
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz
GOAL: Atalanta 1-0 Young Boys
2021-09-29T18:07:20Z
The Serie A side take the lead after 68 minutes, with Duvan Zapata keeping the ball in before crossing for Matteo Pessina, who makes it 1-0 with a close-range finish.
Early UCL kick-offs
2021-09-29T18:03:14Z
Let's not forget that we do have two matches with about 25 minutes remaining: Atalanta are drawing Young Boys 0-0, while Zenit hold a 2-0 lead over Malmo.
Welcome to Goal's UCL blog
2021-09-29T18:00:10Z
Hello and welcome to Goal's live coverage of tonight's Champions League matches! We've got some big teams in action, including a high-profile matchup between Juventus and Chelsea, with Man Utd, Barca and Bayern among the other clubs playing this evening.