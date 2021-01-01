Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

40' Chance for Chennaiyin!
2021-02-05T14:41:00Z
Chhangte wins the ball away from Khabra and forwards a through ball for Lanzarote who instead of taking the shot himself tries to set up for Isma with a curling cross but Gurpreet manages to get his hand to the ball and it hits Ajith Kumar and goes out for a corner.
34' Sabia blocks Chhetri's shot
2021-02-05T14:35:02Z
Khabra enters the box from the right and squares the ball in the middle for Chhetri who takes a shot but Eli Sabia makes a crucial block.
Cooling break!
2021-02-05T14:31:00Z
Chennaiyin have more of ball possession and have created more chances after the first 30 minutes of the match.
End to end action
2021-02-05T14:22:20Z
It has been an exciting start to the match as both sides look hungry for goals. Action on both ends of the pitch.
11' Chhangte's header straight to Gurpreet
2021-02-05T14:12:00Z
Thapa receives the ball on the right flank and sends a first time cross inside the box and Chhangte attempts a header but the ball goes straight to Gurpreet.
5' Gurpreet stops Isma's attempt
2021-02-05T14:06:30Z
Isma receives a pass near the centre circle and make a run down the middle before taking a shot from the edge of the box but Gurpreet comfortably stops. Rahim Ali attempts another shot on goal from the rebound ball but once again Gurpreet collects it.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-05T14:01:00Z
Bengaluru get us underway.
Chennaiyin need goals!
2021-02-05T13:33:35Z
151 - @ChennaiyinFC have created 151 chances after MD16, the most in this season of the #ISL. However, they scored the least goals in the league (11). Contrasting. #BFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/1U3pB16Uzc— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 5, 2021
Laszlo makes three changes
2021-02-05T13:31:44Z
Three changes in the Chennaiyin lineup as Enes Sipovic, Anirudh Thapa and Manuel Lanzarote replace Deepak Tangri, Thoi Singh and Germanpreet Singh.
Two changes in Bengaluru lineup
2021-02-05T13:30:12Z
Erik Paartalu and Parag Srivas replace Rahul Bheke and Leon Augustin in the Bengaluru lineup.
Team news!
2021-02-05T13:28:52Z
Lanzarote makes Chennaiyin debut
Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin - Team news!— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 5, 2021
Manuel Lanzarote starts for Chennaiyin#ISL #BFCCFC pic.twitter.com/RkxLO4rXXz
Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
2021-02-05T12:54:30Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.