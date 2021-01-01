Live Blog

Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan: Marcelinho stars as the Mariners pick up a comfortable win

Roy Krishna and Marcelinho were on target as ATK Mohun Bagan got three points against Bengaluru FC...

FULL TIME!

2021-02-09T15:56:08Z

Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Roy Krishna and Marcelinho were on target as ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

The Fijian forward handed his team the lead in the 37th after converting a penalty and then Marcelinho doubled the lead in the 44th minute from an outstanding free-kick from the edge of the box.

With the win, the Mariners reduced the gap with Mumbai City at the top of the table to point. They now have 33 points from 16 matches. On the other hand, Bengaluru's chances of making it to the play-offs are virtually over as they now have 19 points from 17 outings.

89' ATK Mohun Bagan - Substitution

2021-02-09T15:46:54Z

Komal Thatal IN Manvir Singh OUT.

88' Arindam stops Chhetri's shot

2021-02-09T15:45:58Z

Chhetri goes past Jhingan on the edge of the box and pulls the trigger but Arindam does well to stop the shot.

84' ATK Mohun Bagan - Subsitution

2021-02-09T15:42:25Z

Jayesh Rane IN David Williams OUT.

83' Roy Krishna's header goes wide!

2021-02-09T15:40:54Z

Javier Hernandez curls in a free-kick from the right flank and Roy Krishna attempts a header but the ball goes just wide off the far post.

81' ATK Mohun Bagan - Subsitution

2021-02-09T15:39:20Z

Javier Hernandez IN Marcelinho OUT.

Bengaluru look tired and frustrated

2021-02-09T15:32:16Z

ATK Mohun Bagan compact defence is not giving Bengaluru any space in their attacking third as the Blues look frustrated.

62' Bengaluru - Substitution

2021-02-09T15:23:03Z

Parag Srivas IN Rahul Bheke OUT.

59' Gurpreet stops Manvir's effort

2021-02-09T15:17:25Z

Roy Krishna forwards a through ball for Manvir who enters the box from the right and takes a shot at the near post but Gurpreet manages to keep it away from the goal.

57' Bengaluru - Substitution

2021-02-09T15:15:08Z

Xisco Hernandez IN Kristian Opseth OUT.

49' Jhingan comes close to score!

2021-02-09T15:07:27Z

Sandesh Jhingan attempts a shot from inside the box but Gurpreet does well to parry it out for a corner.

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-09T15:04:14Z

The second half gets underway!

HALF TIME!

2021-02-09T14:48:53Z

Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

It's all ATK Mohun Bagan after the first 45 minutes of play as the Mariners have a resounding lead going into the half time. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
44' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-09T14:45:29Z

Marcelinho doubles the lead

Marcelinho scores from a brilliant free-kick from the left edge of the box to double ATK Mohun Bagan's lead. Earlier Harmanjot Khabra had brought down David Williams to give away the free-kick.

37' GOAL! Bengaluru 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-09T14:38:19Z

Roy Krishna scores from the penalty

Roy Krishna converts the spot-kick to give ATK Mohun Bagan the lead.

36' Penalty!

2021-02-09T14:37:09Z

Pratik Chaudhari brings down Roy Krishna inside the box by pushing him from behind to give away a penalty.

Cooling break!

2021-02-09T14:31:55Z

It's all square after the first 30 minutes of the match. Will we see a goal in this half?

30' McHugh long-ranger stopped!

2021-02-09T14:30:45Z

Carl McHugh wins a ball from Suresh Wangjam and advances before taking a shot from distance but Gurpreet somehow manages to parry the ball away.

18' Krishna's shot comes off Gurpreet's chest

2021-02-09T14:18:33Z

From a counter-attack Roy Krishna makes a solo run as Pratik Chaudhari fumbles. The Fijian enters the box and takes a shot but it hits Gurpreet on his chest.

11' Khabra's shot goes above the crossbar!

2021-02-09T14:11:43Z

Khabra attempts an ambitious shot from the edge of the box but it sails way over the crossbar.

9' Arindam spills Udanta's cross

2021-02-09T14:09:38Z

Udanta sends in a cross from the right edge of the box and Arindam Bhattacharya spills while collecting the ball but Prabir Das manages to clear the ball out for a corner.

7' Gurpreet stops Marcelinho's shot

2021-02-09T14:08:02Z

Marcelinho receives a pass from McHugh near the centre circle and makes a brilliant run and goes past two Bengaluru defenders before taking a shot but Gurpreet collects it comfortably.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-09T13:58:49Z

Bengaluru get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium.

Must-win tie for Bengaluru

2021-02-09T13:37:41Z

Bengaluru have to win tonight to keep their play-offs hope alive. Anything less than three points will virtually end their hopes of finishing among the top-four teams.

Habas makes three changes

2021-02-09T13:21:58Z

Three changes in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup as Prabir Das, Carl McHugh and David Williams replace Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder and Javier Hernandez.

Two changes in BFC lineup

2021-02-09T13:21:22Z

Rahul Bheke and Kristian Opseth replace Parag Srivas and Cleiton Silva in the Bengaluru lineup.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-09T12:44:38Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.