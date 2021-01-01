SAFF Championship 2021: 10-man Bangladesh come back from behind to draw with India

India have been struck by a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in a SAFF Championship 2021 tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Monday.

Sunil Chhetri (26') had put the Blue Tigers in front in the first half before Bangladesh were down to 10 men after Bishwanath Ghosh (54') was sent off in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat (74') graciously accepted his offer to score the equaliser as Oscar Bruzon's men did well to hold on for a point.

Bangladesh are now atop the standings with 4 points from 2 games as Igor Stimac have to be content with a point from 1 game.