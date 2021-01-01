46' Bipin's shot blocked by Pritam
2021-01-11T14:46:38Z
Boumous switches the ball to his left to Bipin Singh who takes a shot from the edge of the box but it hits Pritam and goes out for a corner.
41' Goddard's free-kick cleared
2021-01-11T14:41:30Z
CY Goddard takes a very poor free-kick which Javier Hernandez clears comfortably.
40' Free-kick to Mumbai on the right flak
2021-01-11T14:40:33Z
Javier Hernandez brings down Goddard near the right flank with a poor challenge. Gives away a free-kick to Mumbai City.
33' ATK Mohun Bagan's backline looks solid
2021-01-11T14:34:29Z
Under the leadership of Tiri, the ATK Mohun Bagan defence have done well so far to soak all the pressure which Mumbai have exterted.
Cooling break!
2021-01-11T14:30:56Z
An intense 30 minutes of football where Mumbai City have been clearly the better side.
16' Mumbai City playing exquisite football
2021-01-11T14:18:43Z
The Islanders as expected are commanding proceedings in the match and are displaying ornamental football. ATK Mohun Bagan defending in numbers.
11' Goal line clearance by ATK Mohun Bagan defenders
2021-01-11T14:12:17Z
Boumous exchanges a quick one-two with Goddard and makes a run down the middle before squaring the ball to his right for Amey Ranawade who enters the box and send a square in the middle. Goddard manages to touch the ball and Arindam parries it away but it comes off a the chest of a ATKMB player before going out of play.
5' Tiri averts danger by clearing Bipin's cross
2021-01-11T14:05:46Z
Bipin Singh sends a perfect cross inside the box for Boumous but Tiri does well to intercept and clear the ball.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-11T14:00:21Z
Here we go! ATK Mohun Bagan get us underway at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
The clash of the titans!
2021-01-11T13:52:50Z
Arguably the best two sides in the league this come face to face for the first time this season. The team which win tonight will top the league table after the first phase. Who will reign supreme?
Rock-solid defenses!
2021-01-11T13:12:01Z
3 - @atkmohunbaganfc and @MumbaiCityFC are the teams which have conceded the least number of goals this #ISL season, three and four, respectively. They have also kept the most clean sheets, ATKMB seven and MCFC five, respectively. Firm.#ATKMBMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/JNnUaPj3V8— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 11, 2021
Two changes in the Mumbai City XI
2021-01-11T13:07:39Z
Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City starting eleven. Ahmed Jahouh who had picked up a red card in their last game against Bengaluru is replaced by CY Goddard while Bartholomew Ogbeche starts as Adam Le Fondre is kept on the bench.
Three changes in ATK Mohun Bagan lineup
2021-01-11T13:06:23Z
Antonio Habas makes three changes in the lineup which defeated NorthEast United in their last match. Javier Hernandez returns from injury and replaces Carl McHugh. Glan Martins come in place of SK Sahil and Manvir Singh replaces Prabir Das.
Team news!
2021-01-11T13:05:14Z
Ogbeche starts, Hernandez back from injury
Important team news for an important 🔝 of the table clash! 👇— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 11, 2021
Who will win?#ISL #ATKMBMCFC pic.twitter.com/wAoCgpCPzg
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City
2021-01-11T12:40:13Z
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of today's Indian Super League clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa...