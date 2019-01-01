Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Burkina Faso, Uganda draw as Nigeria and Senegal win

Thank you for choosing Goal!
FULL-TIME: Angola 1-3 Gambia
Decent result for both Uganda and Burkina Faso
All over in Ouagadougou: Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 0-0 🇺🇬 Uganda— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2019
Decent result for these two, both of whom I expect to progress.
McKinstry will be happier, battling point for Cranes away from home...that defensive resiliency still remains, & will prove vital.#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal
FULL-TIME: Sudan 4-0 Sao Tome
FULL-TIME!— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 13, 2019
2021 AFCON Qualifier
Sudan 🇸🇩 4-0 🇸🇹 Sao Tomé
[Ramadan Agab, Ahmed Hamed Eltetsh, Jordao Diogo (OG), Mohamed Al-Rasheed]#AFCON2021Q #SDNSTP
FULL-TIME: Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda
FULL-TIME!— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 13, 2019
2021 AFCON Qualifier
Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 0-0 🇺🇬 Uganda #AFCON2021Q #BFAUGA
FULL-TIME: Senegal 2-0 Congo
FULL-TIME!— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 13, 2019
2021 AFCON
Senegal 🇸🇳 2-0 🇨🇬 Congo
[Sidy Sarr, Habibou Diallo]#AFCON2021Q #SENCGO
Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda
85’ Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 0-0 Uganda 🇺🇬 #AFCON2021Q— Cephas TENDEREZA - MMW (@CephasTendereza) November 13, 2019
✍️Michael AZIRA is doing well in centre there - 👏
SCORE UPDATE
Sudan 4-0 Sao Tome. It's an easy ride for Sudan in Group C so far. They are making it difficult for Ghana and South Africa who are in action on Thursday.
Still goalless between Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda
66ème min. Entrée de Alain Traoré à la place de Eric Traoré. L'entraineur pousse encore l'offensive. Un changement ougandais également. Burkina Faso 0-0 Ouganda. #ELIMINATOIRESCAN2021 #CAN2021 #AFCON2021 #BurkinaFaso #Ouganda #lwili #AlleslesEtalons #Etalons #Lwili 🏆⚽️🐎— Burkinabè avant tout (@BF_avant_tout) November 13, 2019
Yellow card for Miya
Yellow CARD for @FaroukMiya— Cephas TENDEREZA - MMW (@CephasTendereza) November 13, 2019
57’ Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 0-0 Uganda 🇺🇬 #AFCON2021Q
CLOSE!
Corner kick for @UgandaCranes headed gets so so close on target 😮— Cephas TENDEREZA - MMW (@CephasTendereza) November 13, 2019
✍🏿Actually @EmmanuelOkwi header hit the post
51’ Faso 🇧🇫 0-0 Uganda 🇺🇬 #AFCON2021Q
Second half
More to expect in the second half
The fuzzy stadium lights seem to be misleading our Ugandan brothers. More 2 expect after the break#AFCON2021Q #BFAUGA— Jude Odele (@judodele) November 13, 2019
HALF-TIME: Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda
HALFTIME!— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 13, 2019
Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 0-0 🇺🇬 Uganda #AFCON2021Q #BFAUGA
Stoppage time
Two minutes of added time as a @UgandaCranes player is down for treatment & is stretched off— Cephas TENDEREZA - MMW (@CephasTendereza) November 13, 2019
Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 0-0 Uganda 🇺🇬
✍🏿Both teams have created an equal numbers of chances going forward with the Burkinabe’s getting more targets on Goal than the Cranes #AFCON2021Q
HALF-TIME: Senegal 2-0 Congo
HALFTIME!— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 13, 2019
Senegal 🇸🇳 2-0 🇨🇬 Congo
[Sidy Sarr, Habibou Diallo]#AFCON2021Q #SENCGO
Gambia lead Angola
The Gambia 🇬🇲 shocking Angola 🇦🇴 in Luanda as they come from behind to lead 2-1.— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 13, 2019
Wilson Eduardo scored for the Palancas Negras whereas Assan Ceesay got all two goals for the visiting Scorpions.#AFCON2021Q #ANGGAM
Burkina Faso 0-0 Uganda
Half Hour Played in Ouagadougou!— Cephas TENDEREZA - MMW (@CephasTendereza) November 13, 2019
30’ Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 0-0 Uganda 🇺🇬 #AFCON2021Q #BFAUGA
CHANCE FOR BURKINA FASO
GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!
GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!
Starting XI: Burkina Faso vs Uganda
Detailed starting lineup #BurkinaFaso vs #Uganda #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/Xs5uCRH0JD— Cephas TENDEREZA - MMW (@CephasTendereza) November 13, 2019
SCORE UPDATES
Afcon 2021 Qualifiers
Our live coverage of Afcon 2021 QualifiersFollow the live coverage of this evening's Afcon 2021 Qualifiers.
Kick-off
This is how Uganda arrived at the venue
This is how we arrived at the Stadium.— Uganda Cranes (@UgandaCranes) November 13, 2019
Bring on Burkina Faso 🇺🇬⚽ pic.twitter.com/FuRDveQN2u
MATCH REPORT: Nigeria 2-1 Benin
RESULTS
Africa Cup of Nations - Qualification full-time results— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) November 13, 2019
Central Africa 🇨🇫 2-0 🇧🇮 Burundi
Malawi 🇲🇼 1-0 🇸🇸 South Sudan
Cameroon 🇨🇲 0-0 🇨🇻 Cape Verde
Namibia 🇳🇦 2-1 🇹🇩 Chad
Nigeria 🇳🇬 2-1 🇧🇯 Benin
Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 1-1 🇱🇸 Lesotho pic.twitter.com/F8HYZ1884o
RESULT: Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde Island
SCORE UPDATE
FULL-TIME: Nigeria 2-1 Benin
FT: 2-1— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
It ends here at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.
It is a winning start for us in this campaign.#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Sierra Leone take the lead against Lesotho
SCORE UPDATE: Afcon 2021 Qualifiers
The scores on the doors across Africa as we head into the final 20 minutes:— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2019
Cameroon🦁0-0 Cape Verde 🦈
Guinea-Bissau 🐕 2-0 Eswatini 🛡️
Nigeria 🦅 2-1 Benin 🐿️
Sierra Leone🌟 0-0 Lesotho 🐊
Namibia 💪 1-1 Chad 🌊#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal
CHANCE FOR BENIN!
The visitors were almost level after some nonchalance in our play.— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
They hit the crossbar.
Substitution
Ola Aina out, Awaziem in.
2-1.#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!
Nigeria finally break Benin
2-1!— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Kalu waltzed his way into the box and slotted from close range.
Deserved lead.
Goal!!! Samuel Kalu has turned the game around for Nigeria. 2-1 #NGABEN #AFCON2021Q #AfconOnGoal— Taiye Taiwo (@tayo_taiwo) November 13, 2019
Samuel Kalu completes the turnaround with an individual effort.— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) November 13, 2019
Nigeria leads 2-1. #NGABEN #AFCON2021Q
The Super Eagles struggling to breach the Benin defence
It looks like the Super Eagles are dominating this encounter again
50’— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
We are moving the ball a lot quicker now.
1-1#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Cameroon 0-0 Cape Verde Island
One of those new chapters is beginning in Yaounde, where Toni Conceicao's Cameroon have enjoyed more of the possession against Cape Verde, but are struggling to break them down. 0-0— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2019
Onana; Fai,Ngadeu, Onguene, Oyongo; Ngamaleu, Kunde, Anguissa, Bassogog; Toko, EMCM#AfconOnGoal pic.twitter.com/p4VS0rTFu2
We are back underway!
HALF-TIME
Nigeria 1-1 Benin
Benin gave the Super Eagles a scare in the early stages of the game as they went ahead but after soaking up the pressure for the better part of the first half, the visitors made some defensive errors, including the penalty they conceded on the stroke of half-time. A great of football which proves no team is smaller in these qualifiers.
GOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!
Osimhen draws the Super Eagles level on the stroke of half-time
1-1— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Osimhen converts.
PENALTY FOR NIGERIA!!
Penalty!— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Ola Aina was upended in the box.#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
CHANCE FOR NIGERIA!!
40’— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Big miss.
Chukwueze hits the frame.
0-1#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Sierra Leone 0-0 Lesotho
Free-kick for Nigeria
29’— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Samuel Kalu wins a free kick in a very encouraging position.
0-1.#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Elsewhere: Sudan 0-0 Sao Tome
Results from today's #Afcon2021Q
The first two #Afcon2021Q are in the books, with the Central African Republic (without Kondogbia) defeating Burundi 2-0 - goals from Mabide (5) and Mafouta (94).— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2019
Malawi have also got off to a winning start, defeating South Sudan 1-0 after Gabadinho Mhango's 68th-minute effort. pic.twitter.com/jp1BVzTvnp
Akpeyi concedes on his return!
It looks like the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper couldn't do anything to stop Sessegnon from handing Benin the lead there.
Sloppy defending allowed a free Stephane Sessegnon to slot the ball past a stranded Daniel Akpeyi in the box.— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
5’
0-1#NGABEN#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
GOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!
Benin take the lead inside the opening 10 minutes of this encounter.
We have the fastest goal scored in Uyo already!
Goooal for the Squirrels.— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
0-1#AFCON2021Q #NGABEN #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Benin starting XI finally in!
Benin XI vs. @NGSuperEagles - anyone concerned?— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2019
Farnolle; Assogba, Yarou (quality), Hountondji, Imorou; D'Almeida, Adeoti, Sessegnon; Dossou, Mounie, Pote#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal #NGABEN #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/LZzhxNdELx
We are underway in Uyo
We get the game underway.#NGABEN— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
0-0#AFCON2021Q #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Minutes away from kick-off!
Welcome to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo for this #AFCON2021Q #NGABEN #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2019
Our team is ready to deliver!
Follow my @Goal Africa team for today's Afcon qualifiers:@tayo_taiwo @ernestmakhaya @TeyePrince @A_B_Ditlhobolo @SportingShina @BarendPrins @grantdesmidt @theReal_SeyE @kfayiga @SavidNews @MG_Madyira @IgnatFootball @TheOddSolace @Gregoal001 @Doc_Ndumo#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal pic.twitter.com/FHxYIqS9OG— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2019
Our Preview: Nigeria vs Benin
Starting XI: Nigeria vs Benin
The Super Eagles have announced their starting XI for this match
CORRECTED! Here’s our @NGSuperEagles— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) November 13, 2019
line up against #Benin. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #NGABEN #TotalAfcon2021q pic.twitter.com/Ctd6pjhhGS