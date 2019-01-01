Senegal's second goal on its way? Efo appears to think so...
ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY FOR SENEGAL
MANULA PULLS OFF A GREAT SAVE!!!
Second-half kicks off
First-half stats
HALF-TIME ANALYSIS
Feisal Salum has started terribly here at the base of midfield, and that has set the tone for #Tanzania's sloppiness so far. They just don't look at it yet.#SENTAN #Afcon2019— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 23, 2019
Not sure how every member of #Tanzania's back 7 hasn't been booked already. Nerves and physicality don't go well together. Deservedly behind, and it really could be worse.#SENTAN #Afcon2019— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 23, 2019
HALF-TIME
FREE-KICK TO SENEGAL
GOAL? NO GOAL!!
Tanzania should keep a close eye on Balde
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!
Sane stretchered off the pitch
Senegal unbeaten in eight matches
Emmanuel Amuneke: In his own words
SIDE-NETTING!!
SUPERB SAVE!!
Kick-off
Tanzania starting XI
Aishi Manula (GK)
Gadiel Michael
Kevin Patrick Yondani
David Mwantika
Hassan Ramadhan
Feisal Salum Abdalla
Mudathir Yahya Abbas
Himid Mao Mkami
John Raphael Bocco
Mbwana Aly Samatta (C)
Saimon HappyGod Msuva #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTAN
Senegal starting XI vs Tanzania
Edouard Mendy (GK)
Moussa Wague
Kalidou Koulibaly
Salif Sane
Youssouf Sabaly
Idrissa Gana Gueye (C)
Papa N'diaye
Kreppin Diatta
Ismaila Sarr
Balde Diao Keita
Mbaye Niang #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTAN
SENEGAL TEAM NEWS
Senegal and Tanzania arrive at 30 June Stadium
Senegal v Tanzania: Behind the scenes
Senegal v Tanzania
Namibia go down to Morocco
Morocco see off Namibia, all thanks to Keimuine own goal in the 89th minute.
Full-time stats: Morocco v Namibia
FULL-TIME
OWN GOAL!!
Keimuine's goal
GOOOAAAALLL!!!
Final 10 minutes
KAZAPUA SAVES NAMIBIA!!!
Amrabat gives away a free-kick
FINE SAVE BY KAZAPUA!!
Namibia under siege
MOROCCO PROBE!!
Start of the second half
Pressure on Morocco?
Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti admitted in yesterday's press conference that the pressure is on Morocco to win this match.
The Namibians have certainly made it difficult for Morocco so far. But can they hold on and snatch a point?
Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti believes the pressure is on Morocco, ahead of their #AFCON2019 clash.
HALF-TIME
Ziyech proving too much for Namibia
Penalty shout for Morocco!!
Interesting facts about Namibia
Namibia has supporters on Twitter
KETJIJERE STRIKES!!!
Namibia find their way into the Moroccan half, and some poor defending sees the ball fall on Ketjijere, who has a clean strike.
However, his attempt goes over the crossbar. A decent attempt by the Namibians so far.
WATCH: Morocco v Namibia stats
With both sides still trying to settle down, watch our stats here:
WHAT A SAVE!!
Sunday's fixtures
This is one of the three matches we will be covering for you today. Here's a list of today's fixtures:
Kick-off
Atmosphere before the game
Starting XI: Morocco v Namibia
