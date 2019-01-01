Head-to-head
Sadio Mane's footwork
Sadio Mane with the footwork 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/V123kbPrlY— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 19, 2019
What should the Senegalese do to win this game?
this Senegal; team lacks chemistry everybody is playing their own game #AFCON2019— 🇰🇪 (@KipronoKE) July 19, 2019
Local is lekker?
Interestingly, it is two local coaches that are playing in the finals. All those who came with foreign coaches are no where to be found. #AFCON2019 #SENALG— Adedamola Oluwakorede (@AdedamolaSpeaks) July 19, 2019
WATCH: Algeria's opening goal courtesy of SuperSport
ALGERIA TAKE THE LEAD IN THE OPENING THREE MINUTES 🇩🇿— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 19, 2019
It's a bizarre goal as Bounedjah's shot takes a deflection and bounces into the back of the net with the Senegalese goalkeeper stuck on the spot 🥅#AFCOn2019 coverage continues >> https://t.co/3wUsZ183KY pic.twitter.com/7oBkO6008j
GOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!
Kick-off
Was Kenya in the tough group?
Afcon 2019: Senegal and Algeria prove Kenya were in tough group - Wycliffe Kasaya https://t.co/Y358RkMNDX pic.twitter.com/sZOAy5CkII— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 15, 2019
In his own words: Demba Ba
Demba Ba reveals ‘most unforgettable moment’ of his Senegal career!https://t.co/SNcIdpUP96 pic.twitter.com/QFQkolBP2h— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 17, 2019
Who's your money on?
Betting Preview: Senegal v Algeria: Desert Foxes to score first https://t.co/7hbS1GzP7L pic.twitter.com/2nBsrY0NuO— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 18, 2019
Your Afcon finalists
Senegal 🇸🇳 and Algeria 🇩🇿 will battle for #AFCON2019 title - but just how much do you know about the two sides? 🤔 👇 pic.twitter.com/y5zdfNPWyX— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 18, 2019
In his own words: Belmadi
Algeria and Senegal are on another psychological level - Belmadihttps://t.co/rILcBDpumH pic.twitter.com/gzgiVnG4VV— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 19, 2019
In his own words: Cisse
This generation of Senegal🇸🇳 players are the best – Aliou Cisse— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 19, 2019
Do you agree? #AFCON2019https://t.co/usK4ySgUgr pic.twitter.com/LXmB5rMF5N
Our Preview
Senegal vs Algeria: TV channel, live stream, team news & Africa Cup of Nations final preview https://t.co/QfAcP5xcs8 pic.twitter.com/srH4XVuJoL— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 19, 2019
The starting line-ups from Goal!
Who's meeting who?
🇸🇳🆚🇩🇿for the 🏆#SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/WbUzmT1H3g— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019
Good luck Gana from Everton
🇸🇳 | Good luck in the #AFCON2019 final tonight, Gana! 💙 pic.twitter.com/OpplZsrw14— Everton (@Everton) July 19, 2019
This how Cairo looks like tonight
This is how we do it in our land of Africa 🌍#SENALG #CelebrateAfrica #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xG4pK8Ybyj— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019
Starting XI: Senegal v Algeria
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #SENALG #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/tDcW1xFdQ4— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 19, 2019