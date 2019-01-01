Will Zimbabwe rue the missed chances?
HOW DID ONYANGO KEEP IT OUT?
Head-to-head: Uganda v Zimbabwe
Fans are not happy with that Musona miss
Haa but Musona though... doing a Morata like that— je ne sais quoi (@MattMatura) June 26, 2019
Knowledge Musona needs to consult pic.twitter.com/C37A8bvIcB— Khulubuse👑 (@ShongweMthulisi) June 26, 2019
Nhai that Musona miss 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CUHKQ5COh6— Pudro (@kuda23) June 26, 2019
HOW DO YOU MISS THAT?
Second-half kicks off
First-half stats: Uganda v Zimbabwe
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/fPWDE4kmKD— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Uganda - Zimbabwe 1-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/GlAPyB99IC— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!
Twitter reaction so far
Zim has been far too conservative from the start-Uganda on the other hand have been running purely on confidence juice & were justly rewarded. Billiat far too selfless he needs to shoot on sight, Musona missed a sitter. We have to do better! Come on Warriors!!! #UGAZIM #AFCON2019— 🔻🔺ᶠᴬᴿᴬᴵ ᴶᵁᴸᴵᴬᴺ 🔺🔻 (@FaraiJulian) June 26, 2019
Musona really doesn’t want us to win #UGAZIM— ThatguywiththeKing (@engmqolo) June 26, 2019
#UGAZIM But Musona banna! But we are going to bounce back pic.twitter.com/WELpyHMTL2— Tšabana David Senoko (@SenokoDavid) June 26, 2019
WATCH: Musona's miss courtesy of SuperSport
Knowlegde Musona with arguably the miss of the #AFCON2019 tournament so far as he fails to draw Zimbabwe level against Uganda 😐❌ pic.twitter.com/lqulDWi3Yb— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 26, 2019
MUSONA WITH GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY!
UNSELFISH BILLIAT WASTES ANOTHER CHANCE
OPPORTUNITY ZIMBABWE
Uganda show defensive discipline
GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!
GOOOOAAAL | E. OKWI scores a goal for Uganda. Uganda - Zimbabwe 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/eQYKjLmtA9— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Afcon Group A standings
Uganda stay top of Group B after seeing off DR Congo. Here's how the table stands!— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 22, 2019
Egypt 🇪🇬1-0🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
DR Congo 🇨🇩0-2🇺🇬 Uganda #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/epkp0OdFic
Our Afcon content: Zimbabwean camp
Afcon 2019: Divisive Billiat must remember he’s with Zimbabwe not Kaizer Chiefs https://t.co/Ic4Y89F8uw pic.twitter.com/OUlEjotq12— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 23, 2019
Afcon 2019: Zimbabwe must stay focused against Uganda - Knowledge Musona https://t.co/VFX7sXPW1t pic.twitter.com/xVzqIkb5l4— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Uganda - Zimbabwe has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/PhZrJpyVNP— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Uganda v Zimbabwe
Starting XI: Uganda v Zimbabwe
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #UGAZIM #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/UHiV2rz3W7— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Congratulations to the Super Eagles
FT: Nigeria 🇳🇬 1-0 🇬🇳 Guinea— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
Kenneth Omeruo heads Nigeria to knockout stages of #AFCON2019 Who is your Man of the Match?
Congratulations @NGSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/67EB6TWvYy
Full-time stats: Nigeria v Guinea
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/qXpYY75EIv— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Nigeria are through to the knockout stages
FULL TIME | Nigeria - Guinea 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/mVyHRRgotv— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
FULL-TIME
Onuachu in, Ighalo out!
SUBSTITUTION | Nigeria: E. ONUACHU comes in for O. IGHALO #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/xTs7aVrdBM— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Man of the match: Omerou
Five minutes to go...
Guinea make final change, Iwobi goes off for Nigeria
SUBSTITUTION | Guinea: F. KOITA comes in for F. KAMANO #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/9xMzZyqozN— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
SUBSTITUTION | Nigeria: S. CHUKWUEZE comes in for A. IWOBI #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/SvEfn3NsOQ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Nigeria on the brink of Afcon knockout stages
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!
The Super Eagles finally break the deadlock! A powerful header by Omeruo after a great cross was played into the box. 1-0 to Nigeria.
GOOOOAAAL | K. OMERUO scores a goal for Nigeria. Nigeria - Guinea 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/4RRrp3E8SA— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Naby Keita makes way for Bangoura
SUBSTITUTION | Guinea: A. BANGOURA comes in for N. KEITA #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/LO5x8r8Gps— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
ETEBO WITH A FREE-KICK
AHMED MUSA ATTACKS!!!
It is still goalless in Alexandria
51' Nigeria 0-0 Guinea #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #NGA #NGAGUI— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 26, 2019
Head-to-head: Nigeria v Guinea
Second-half kicks off
SECOND HALF | The second half of Nigeria - Guinea is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/xtWlsJ59N1— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/UtXyJzwAL4— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
HALF-TIME
HT: Nigeria 🇳🇬 0-0 🇬🇳 Guinea— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
Nothing to separate these two sides in the first half of the game. Who will win in the next 45 minutes of the game?#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/zFHrhJszI6
Fans react to Ighalo's chance
That's extra ordinary selfish play by Ighalo. How on earth did he not pass that to Musa? #SuperEagles should have been 1 nil up.#NGAGUI #TotalAFCON2019— Dennis O. Adesanoye (@stdennis02) June 26, 2019
Nigeria will regret these chances #SuperEagles— I am Psycho. (@cli4ever) June 26, 2019
The 2 thing! that distinguish African player with the rest in the world is "selfishness & decision making" #AFCON2019 #SuperEagles— Christophe Bongo #BeAfrika (@Christophbongo) June 26, 2019
SELFISH IGHALO WASTES A GLORIOUS CHANCE
AINA SHOOTS
23' Aina shoots from a distance. His effort was saved by GK. Nigeria 0-0 Guinea #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #NGAGUI— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 26, 2019
CLOSE!!
WATCH: Nwankwo Kanu's message of support for Nigeria
Up super eagles Nigeria 🇳🇬 🦅 Let’s get the 3 points again today against Guinea 🇬🇳 🙏🙏🙏— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) June 26, 2019
.#football #afcon2019 #egypt pic.twitter.com/2PXcCklDs7
IWOBI TAKES TOO LONG!!
CHANCE FOR GUINEA!!
What a win would mean for Nigeria
Kick-off
We are underway at the Alexandria Stadium...
KICK OFF | The match Nigeria - Guinea has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/DwVslmvnKu— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Except Naby Keita, which Guinea players will be key here?
Afcon 2019: Naby Keita and key Guinea players to watch out for https://t.co/b67mVKn2gA pic.twitter.com/Pq2zgQFBvH— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
Guinea FA president: In his own words
President of the Guinean Football Federation (FGF), Antonio Souare, has charged the national team to go for victory against Nigeria!😍— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 25, 2019
Over to you, the @NGSuperEagles Eagles! 🔥https://t.co/wNcV3keMY4 pic.twitter.com/S3rjgmJtqG
Our preview
Nigeria have not lost a competitive game since against Argentina a year ago - back any team to win and U3.5 at [1.46] odds with @OfficialBet9ja #Bet9jahttps://t.co/zPnPURwS5w— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
Nigeria v Guinea: The numbers
The @NGSuperEagles are back in #AFCON2019 action against Guinea🇬🇳. Can they affirm their favorites tag with a clinical performance? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/S1WcnovPrM— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
WATCH: PREDICTIONS
Up next!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
@NGSuperEagles take on Guinea 🇬🇳 and fans have predicted what to expect in the game. Should #NGA be wary of Naby Keita? #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Swr39qNmQG
TEAM NEWS
And Naby Keita starts
ALERT// Naby Keita could start against Nigeria, according to Guinea coach Paul Put!https://t.co/n1wzaYvnGX pic.twitter.com/iGEA2pqxNB— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
TEAM NEWS
✅. @Ahmedmusa718 and @ighalojude start😍— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
✅ @mikel_john_obi starts from the bench 🤔
Here's how @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬 will line up against Guinea🇬🇳! #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/bLrJqFdKrk
Starting XI: Nigeria v Guinea
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NGAGUI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/7VFMR4YRva— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
The Super Eagles are ready to fly...
The #SuperEagles are ready! #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/G8KlAPhZmL— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019