Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Nigeria and Cameroon renew rivalry in the Last 16

The two giants of African football are battling for a spot in the quarter-finals. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

ANALYSIS

2019-07-06T16:53:53Z

The Super Eagles lost this first 45 minutes after that defensive confusion in the 39th minute. Their back started playing with fear from there onwards. And that's when Cameroon used their pace to exploit this weakness. Hence they scored those two quick goals.  

HALF-TIME

2019-07-06T16:47:45Z

We've come to the end of the first-half. Cameroon go into dressing rooms leading Nigeria 2-1. What a half this was... 

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-07-06T16:43:58Z

The Indomitable Lions roar as Njie fires them into the lead with a sublime finish. Bahoken did well to flick the ball for Njie, but the attacker had to do some work to do before firing past Akpeyi. 2-1 to Cameroon. What a comeback! 

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!

2019-07-06T16:40:57Z

Cameroon level matters through Stephan Bahoken, who fires past Akpeyi from close range! It's all square now! Samuel Etoó up on his feet in celebration of the goal. 1-1. 

 

WATCH: Ighalo's opening goal for Nigeria courtesy of SuperSport

2019-07-06T16:28:05Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-07-06T16:19:37Z

IGHALO FIRES NIGERIA INTO THE LEAD!! After a scramble inside the Cameroon box, the ball falls on the path of Ighalo whose deflected shot trickles into the back of the net. 1-0 to Nigeria.  

Let's see how the referee is going to handle this game

2019-07-06T16:13:12Z

Kick-off

2019-07-06T16:00:05Z

We are underway at the Alexandria Stadium... 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-06T15:33:50Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of the first match of this evening. It's the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon who are battling for a spot in the quarter-finals. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host tonight.  