First-half stats: South Africa v Morocco
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/Bk2SEiiymS— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
First-half stats: Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/dEgc7SOZo1— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Namibia - Cote d'Ivoire 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/lBFzKYnL8v— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
HALF-TIME | South Africa - Morocco 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/N0DyR4cPgs— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Was Cote d'Ivoire's goal offside?
I didn't know that #offside_goals are still accepted in #AFCON2019 @Namibia vs @CIV— Robert Ngalu (@mobyah) July 1, 2019
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!
Gradel fires Cote d'Ivoire into the lead despite Namibia's dominance in the opening minutes of the half. 1-0 to Cote d'Ivoire.
#AFCON2019 – Goal Alert: Namibia 0-1* Cote d'Ivoire *(Gradel 40‘) #SSFootball— SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) July 1, 2019
CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!
First big chance for Ivory Coast... Wilfried Bony fails to lob the keeper after he stumbled out of his box. Lucky escape Namibia. #AFCON2019— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) July 1, 2019
What do fans make of SA v Morocco game so far?
These Morrocans are very physical and are getting away with too many fouls 😤#RSAMAR #AFCON2019 #BafanaBafana @M_Letsholonyane— 🇿🇦Maholo Rathaba 🇿🇦 (@maholo_rathaba) July 1, 2019
This game #RSAMAR doesn't have that thing 😣😪😪😪 there is no drive ,fire and spirit to make it exciting and entertaining ,seems like both teams are being cautious & doing nothing 😪😪😪 #AFCON2019 #BafanaBafana need to show some determination to win this thing— Major General (@EliasChinemore) July 1, 2019
CLOSE!!
Will Namibia score first?
Two brilliant chances for Namibia so far. Header wide by Shalulile and good save from a close range shot by Gbohouo. Ivory Coast have been poor. #AFCON2019— John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) July 1, 2019
Namibia giving Cote d'Ivoire a headache
Namibia have definitely been better than the Ivory Coast so far. The Ivorians haven’t been convincing in both performances and results all tournament, and honestly the Namibians have just missed an opportunity that they should have buried. (0-0)#AFCON2019 #NAMCIV— Football Chatters (@FootballChat555) July 1, 2019
No goals at both venues
21' South Africa 0-0 Morocco;— DiskiAfrika (@DiskiAfrika) July 1, 2019
Cote D'Ivoire 0-0 Namibia#AFCON2019
Head-to-head: South Africa v Morocco
Bafana don't have to win to go through. Here's why...
But @BafanaBafana can still go thru, ONLY IF... Namibia wins and they draw#AFCON2019— Mutshidzi Ḽigege 🙏🏽 (@LigegeSpeaks) July 1, 2019
Spurs rally behind Serge Aurier
🇨🇮 Good luck to @Serge_aurier whose Ivory Coast take on Namibia in today's #AFCON Group D clash. #AFCON2019 ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/rUwQPsQ29t— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 1, 2019
A frantic start to the first half
Both teams are full of running in the opening minutes of the game.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 1, 2019
0-0.#AFCON2019
Corner for Bafana
3' Bafana Bafana gets a corner and Tau whips it in but there is an infringement.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 1, 2019
0-0#AFCON2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Namibia - Cote d'Ivoire has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/o3IkHEe0zR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
KICK OFF | The match South Africa - Morocco has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/Sw5f9hMtj3— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Our exclusive interview with Dumisa Ngobe
Dumisa Ngobe: Bafana Bafana must not respect Morocco https://t.co/LoL03sjpMj pic.twitter.com/u4u6FQrJ8Q— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 29, 2019
TEAM NEWS
Serero starts while Mokotjo and Williams return for #BafanaBafana's Morocco🇲🇦 showdown. https://t.co/EgiHHOlUjV pic.twitter.com/vRCLChrIUD— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 1, 2019
In his own words: Stuart Baxter
Afcon 2019: Stuart Baxter explains why it's unfair to compare current Bafana Bafana team with class of 1996 https://t.co/MYRGQLBqQv pic.twitter.com/Saa6NahbcI— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 1, 2019
Bafana are in the house
#BafanaBafana always arrives in style😂🕺and #AtlasLions just joined the house!🎉#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/r4HgYGhyTB— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
The dressing rooms: Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire
30 June stadium's dressing rooms are all ready for #LesÉléphants and #BraveWarriors tonight 🔥#TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/q54jB1I5oZ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Starting XI: Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NAMCIV #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/PL5pQ5SQ4l— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Starting XI: South Africa v Morocco
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #RSAMAR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Cthdu0UG7O— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019