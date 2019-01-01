Kick-off
2019-06-27T14:30:12Z
We are underway in Alexandria...
KICK OFF | The match Madagascar - Burundi has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBDI pic.twitter.com/lXapkkyKXl— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
In his own words: Burundi coach Niyungeko
2019-06-27T14:29:20Z
Afcon 2019: Whoever wins the final game will qualify – Burundi coach Niyungeko https://t.co/CROoPbs4lz pic.twitter.com/etD6A1kbll— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
This is how the teams warned up
2019-06-27T14:27:16Z
Get your head in the game 🤜🤛#TotalAFCON2019 #MADBUR pic.twitter.com/xK5Hq3IIsr— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Fan excitement
2019-06-27T14:18:30Z
Anticipation + Excitement = 🔥😍 #TotalAFCON2019 #MADBUR pic.twitter.com/4NNNNZ8tOK— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
The dressing rooms
2019-06-27T14:14:48Z
Dressing rooms ready ✅#MADBUR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/fgpAwMJ7xR— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Starting XI: Madagascar v Burundi
2019-06-27T14:10:12Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MADBDI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/hlQbw4nslv— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 27, 2019
Hello Africa!
2019-06-27T14:02:21Z
Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the Afcon 2019 between Madagascar and Burundi. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day.