Starting XI: Guinea-Bissau v Ghana
2019-07-02T15:53:54Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GNBGHA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ow7TOOc1QF— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Starting XI: Benin v Cameroon
2019-07-02T15:52:43Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #BENCMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/yRvXfwIFua— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Cameroon are in the house
2019-07-02T15:44:56Z
#IndomitableLions are roaring! 🔥— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/J7w4i1rLY5
Teams arrival
2019-07-02T15:41:11Z
High spirited #LesÉcureuils aiming for historic moments🔥💪!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/I1ZPQJrJqu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019
Hello Africa!
2019-07-02T15:33:26Z
Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the two Group F matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again tonight.