Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: A barren day as all three matches end in goalless draws

Mauritania and Angola share the spoils as Cameroon remain top of Group F with a draw against Ghana. Benin and Guinea-Bissau also cancel each other out

A barren day overall

2019-06-29T21:55:11Z

No goals scored in all three matches played today. All three matches ended in goalless draw, and we will see if a point each will do any of these teams a world of good. However, we enjoyed keeping you company on Goal. Until we meet again on Sunday, good night. 

FULL-TIME

2019-06-29T21:51:02Z

It's all over at Ismailia Stadium. Benin and Guinea-Bissau settle for a share of the spoils. A very disappointing game overall as there are no goals. 

FARNOLLE

2019-06-29T21:44:39Z

The lanky goalkeeper does well to keep save Jorginho's attempted shot from outside the box. It looked decent at first but it was actually a disappointing shot that was way off target. 

Benin continue to probe

2019-06-29T21:39:54Z

Benin are certainly the better of the two sides so far as they have been playing with more intent and determination. Their strikers have let them down though. Guinea-Bissau should consider themselves fortunate. 

Both goalkeepers yet to be tested

2019-06-29T21:33:12Z

Mendes and Farnolle have yet to be tested this evening. Both Benin and Guinea-Bissau have struggled in their attempt to win this game. It looks like we are heading for another goalless draw. 

GLORIOUS CHANCE FOR MOUNIE

2019-06-29T21:32:40Z

The resulting free-kick falls for Mounie inside the Guinea-Bissau box, but the lanky striker can't find the target as he heads over the crossbar. What a chance that was for Benin to break the deadlock. It remains 0-0. 

BARAZE GOES DOWN OUTSIDE THE BOX!!!

2019-06-29T21:30:56Z

Guinea-Bissau international Cande goes in hard on Baraze outside the box, and the Benin full-back goes down to win a free-kick for his side.

CHANCE FOR BENIN!!

2019-06-29T21:23:55Z

Mounie is played through on goal and he enters the Guinea-Bissau box from the left-hand side, but his left-footed cross eludes everyone and opposition defence clears its line in the end. 

15 minutes into the second-half

2019-06-29T21:13:51Z

15 minutes into the second period and still no goals at the Ismailia Stadium. No clear-cut chances created by both sides. The midfield is packed by both sides, neither team is winning the battle. 

Head-to-head

2019-06-29T21:07:38Z

Benin and Guinea-Bissau are meeting only for the second time in their history. The only other match between the two nations was back in 2001 when Benin lost 7-2 to Guinea-Bissau in the Amilcar Cabral Cup. 

The second-half is underway

2019-06-29T21:02:53Z

We are back underway for the second-half... 

NO GOALS!!

2019-06-29T20:49:10Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-29T20:46:21Z

We've come to the end of the first 45 minutes. Both teams head into the dressing rooms locked at 0-0. Benin had some good goalscoring chances, while Guinea-Bissau created a few which were not as threatening to their opponents. 

Should Benin and Guinea-Bissau have been kept apart?

2019-06-29T20:41:57Z

We hope not...

2019-06-29T20:25:54Z

GUINEA-BISSAU ATTACK!!

2019-06-29T20:20:44Z

An attack by Guinea-Bissau as Pepe uses his pace to leave his markers behind, but the Guinea-Bissau No.10's poor decision-making lets him down as he passes to his left when he should have laid the ball to his right. It was four against three. Opportunity wasted. 

Will we see goals in this game?

2019-06-29T20:04:56Z

The previous two matches ended in goalless draws. Is the Benin v Guinea-Bissau game going to produce goals? It remains goalless thus far. 

Benin v Guinea-Bissau

2019-06-29T19:39:05Z

Our final match of the day sees Benin take on Guinea-Bissau. Goal has it LIVE!

Little crowd?

2019-06-29T18:31:37Z

Head-to-head

2019-06-29T18:19:23Z

Cameroon and Ghana have met nine times since 1978. The Black Stars have won four to Cameroon's two while the other four games ended in a draw. 

ATSU SHOOTS!!!

2019-06-29T17:12:11Z

A selfish Atsu creates space for himself outside the Cameroon box and shoots toward goal, but his attempt goes wide of the target. It remains goalless between Cameroon and Ghana

GENUINE OPPORTUNITY FOR GHANA!!!

2019-06-29T17:09:14Z

The Black Stars do well to get into the Cameroon box, but Partey skies his effort from inside the box. What a chance. Partey needed to hit it hard and low. 

Kick-off

2019-06-29T17:00:28Z

We are under for the Cameroon v Ghana game... 

Cameroon v Ghana

2019-06-29T16:35:39Z

Goal brings you a titanic clash between Cameroon and Ghana. Follow the action LIVE!

Angola doing the best they can but they still can't score

2019-06-29T16:01:23Z

OPPORTUNITY FOR MAURITANIA!!

2019-06-29T15:46:49Z

Mauritania striker Adama Ba comes close to breaking the deadlock as his attempted shot from inside the box is blocked. Angola needed to defend better there. 

HALF-TIME

2019-06-29T15:18:20Z

We've come to the end of the first-half. It's Mauritania 0-0 Angola. A dull game so far and fans at the venue would hope for a better second-half. 

Angola to score first? At least one fan thinks so...

2019-06-29T15:09:54Z

Angola the better of the two teams

2019-06-29T15:06:45Z

As things stand, Angola are certainly dominating this encounter although they have not been able to create clear-cut goalscoring chances. 

Djalma's effort cleared off the line

2019-06-29T14:54:50Z

The No.7 attacker dribbles past goalkeeper Souleiman inside the Mauritania box but his attempted shot is cleared off the line. It was heading for a goal, but it lacked the necessary power at the same time. 

Angola need to win here

2019-06-29T14:53:15Z

Angola need to win if they are to stand any chance of progressing past the group stages. They drew their first match and a win would see them move to four points in the group. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-29T14:46:42Z

Djalma gets to connect with the ball inside the box, but his header goes inches wide from inside the Mauritania box. 

BLUNDER BY SOULEIMAN

2019-06-29T14:40:22Z

The Mauritania goalkeeper mistimes the flight of the ball, but fortunately, the pass is off target. It could have been one of the tournament's easiest goals for Angola.

 

An exchange of blows

2019-06-29T14:35:02Z

A very slow start to the game as both teams try to look for each other's weaknesses. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-29T14:03:51Z

Hi everyone, welcome to Saturday's live coverage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day. Our first match sees Mauritania face Angola. 