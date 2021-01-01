India 0-0 Qatar: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifier LIVE!

Abdel Aziz misses again
Bheke booked early on
9' Yellow cardRahul Bheke gets himself booked for a foul on Al Haydos. One may find Sandesh Jhingan, who averted the last piece of danger in the box follwing Muntari's flick in the box, a bit fortunate not to concede a penalty a bit earlier when he had brought down Abdelkarim
Glan justifies his start
Qatar pushing right from the start
Kick-off at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha
India kick things off, playing from left to right, in their traditional blue kitSunil Chhetri was missing from the line-up when India recorded that historic goalless draw against Qatar at the very venue. The skipper is raring for action tonight!
Moments from kick-off
Without Borges, without Thapa
India started their World Cup qualification run with a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Oman at home, followed by a historic goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha. In their third and fourth matches, the Blue Tigers managed 1-1 draws against both Bangladesh and Afghanistan and then they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Oman away from home.
Stimac's men resume their campaign against Qatar tonight, followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan on June 7 and June 15 respectively.
Why is Anirudh Thapa not in the line-up?
India are playing without the Chennaiyin midfielder in their World Cup qualifiers against Qatar
Here is why...
Anirudh Thapa will miss India's game against Qatar ❌— Goal India (@Goal_India) June 3, 2021
Get well soon! 🙏#IndianFootball #INDQAT #BackTheBlue
Full team sheet
Manvir leads India's attack, Almoez Ali leads the line for Qatar
India XI: Gurpreet (GK), Bheke, Pritam, Jhingan, Bose, Ashique, Bipin, Glan, Suresh, Chhetri, Manvir
subs: Dheeraj (GK), Amrinder (GK), Narender, Adil, Sahal, Pronay, Brandon, Udanta, Lalengmawia, Liston, Ishan, Akash
Qatar XI: Saad (GK), Abdelkarim, Musaab, Bassam, A.Aziz, Karim, Boualem, Yusuf.Y, Almoez, M.Muntari
subs: S.Albrake (GK), M.Abunada (GK), Homam, M.Waad, Tarek, Hashim, S.Alhajri, Abdulrasheed, A.Maarifiya, Ismail.M, A.Alahrak, Barsham
How does India's table look?
The Blue Tigers are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. In the earlier fixture in the group, Bangladesh (Topu Barman 84') rallied back with a late strike to hold Afghanistan (Amiruddin Mohammad Anwar Sharifi 48') to a 1-1 draw.
Afghanistan and Bangladesh continue to sandwitch India with 5 and 2 points at the third and fifth spots respectively. Qatar and Oman lead the group table with 16 and 12 points respectively.
India are nearly out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach. Finishing third can book Sunil Chhetri and co. a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.
TEAM NEWS
Glan Martins to start in place of injured Rowllin Borges for India
Borges sustained a hamstring injury in training, which is why Martins gets the nod in the XI. The FC Goa midfielder did well in in the Gaurs' maiden AFC Champions League run and had won praises from even the opponents' quarters.
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Igor Stimac names the India XI to face Qatar ⚔#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #INDQAT pic.twitter.com/4a5Cy9OECb— Goal India (@Goal_India) June 3, 2021
2022 WCQ resumes for India
India are all set to resume their World Cup qualifiers against Qatar at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, tonight