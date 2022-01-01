Live Blog

Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira: Follow the AFC Champions League action LIVE!

Des Buckingham's men are looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat at the hands of the Emirati side in the reverse fixture

Mumbai City

71' BRUNO!!!

2022-04-18T18:43:49.290Z

Mumbai City have created a number of moves in attack in the second half but none that created any sorts of problems for the Emirati side's backline.

Serero chips it over on this ocasion as Bruno goes for a first time shot beyond Fall's challenge, but it has gone shy of the left post.

64' Al-Jazira change

2022-04-18T18:36:34.000Z

Mohamed Jamal comes on for Ali Mabkhout

63' Mumbai City sub

2022-04-18T18:35:52.437Z

Vinit Rai is replaced by Brad Inman

62' Mumbai City change

2022-04-18T18:34:54.000Z

Bipin SIngh makes way for Vikram Singh in attack

Second half

2022-04-18T18:16:58.000Z

It's all to play for in the second half, after Lachenpa has pulled off those wonderful saves in the first 45 minutes.

HT: Lachenpa keeps it goalless

2022-04-18T18:02:56.444Z

Lachenpa has kept Mumbai City in the game so far with a few crucial saves in the half - another one just before the half-time whistle as the goalkeeper rushed out to block Diaby from close range after Bruno found him from the right.

Buckingham will have some strong words for his men as Al-Jazira have come into the game towards the ends of the first half. and should have been in the lead by at least a couple of goals.

45' BRUNO!

2022-04-18T18:01:09.718Z

Vinit Rai gets away as it was off his mispass to Mabkhout that the later set up Bruno for a shot but it's wide.

30' WHAT A SAVE!

2022-04-18T17:47:00.680Z

It had to be a quick reaction as Bruno ghosted in from behind Bheke to get on the end of Mabhkhout's delivery, but Phurba Lachenpa was quick to react diving low to his right to dig out the ball from entering his goal.

Holding on

2022-04-18T17:44:12.231Z

Al-Jazira not allowed much operating space and it's also been a while that they have had a clear opportunity at the Mumbai City goal as it's still goalless nearining the break.

Suspension woes

2022-04-18T17:28:30.919Z

Vinit Rai mistimed his challenge on Serero and as a result has also picked his second booking in the ACL campaign, along side Diego. They both will be suspended for the next match against Al-Shabab on Saturday.

Early issues

2022-04-18T17:22:40.540Z

The Indian Super League side have already faced a few nervous moments with Lachenpa finding himself in a fix with Mabkhout charging, as the Mumbai City goalkeeper had to put it out for a throw-in. Mabkhout tested Lachenpa with a shot at goal in the fifth minute before Diego picks a booking for a foul against Al Ameri.

Kick-off!

2022-04-18T17:16:48.722Z

Mumbai City get us underway at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

TEAM NEWS

2022-04-18T17:06:07.000Z

Second shot

2022-04-18T16:57:36.000Z

Mumbai City FC suffered their second defeat in their maiden AFC Champions League campaign as they lost against Al-Jazira in their third group stage game with UAE international Ali Mabkhout scoring a 40th minute penalty.

Who wins tonight? Find out LIVE!