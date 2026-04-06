Real Madrid face Bayern Munich in a blockbuster Champions League clash on April 7, with two of Europe’s most decorated clubs going head-to-head for a place in the next round.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich with VPN

Travelling or stuck with geo-restrictions? A VPN can unlock your usual streaming services in seconds. Proton VPN lets you securely switch your virtual location, so you can tune in from anywhere and watch the game live without blackout blocks.

Right now, you can get Proton VPN Plus for just $1 / €1 / £1 for your first month - a simple, low-cost way to stream on the go. Find out more and sign up here:

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will kick-off at 7 Apr 2026, 20:00.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich today

Download & Install: Sign up to Proton VPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: