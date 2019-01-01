How to live stream Champions League Match Day 3 - Man City, Inter Milan, Barcelona & more
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is upon us with the group stage ready to rumble.
32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four each and the first matchday gets underway this week. All the big teams are in action with the marquee clash of the matchday seeing PSG take on Real Madrid.
Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.
Watching the UEFA Champions League in South East Asia
DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League play-off matches to its users in select countries.
Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester City v Atalanta, Ajax v Chelsea and Inter Milan v Borussia Dortmund will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Philippines.
Here are the LIVE streaming details for all games:
1) Shakhtar Donetsk v Dinamo Zagreb
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
2) Atlético Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
NOTE: Fans in Cambodia, Laos and Philippines can watch this game on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages as well. Fans in Thailand can watch it in DAZN Thailand's Facebook and YouTube pages.
3) Olympiakos Piraeus v Bayern München
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
4) Club Brugge v PSG
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
5) Tottenham Hotspur v Crvena Zvezda
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
6) Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
7) Manchester City v Atalanta
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
NOTE: Fans in Cambodia, Laos and Philippines can watch this game on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages as well. Fans in Thailand can watch it in DAZN Thailand's Facebook and YouTube pages.
8) Galatasaray v Real Madrid
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
9) Ajax v Chelsea
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
NOTE: Fans in Cambodia, Laos and Philippines can watch this game on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages as well. Fans in Thailand can watch it in DAZN Thailand's Facebook and YouTube pages.
10) RB Leipzig v Zenit
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
11) Benfica v Olympique Lyonnais
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
14) Salzburg v Napoli
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
15) Slavia Praha v Barcelona
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
16) Internazionale v Borussia Dortmund
|Country
|Stream
|Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei
|Watch the game on BeIn Sports
|Taiwan
|Watch the game on ELTA
|Thailand
|Click Here
|Cambodia, Laos, Philippines
|Click Here
NOTE: Fans in Cambodia, Laos and Philippines can watch this game on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages as well. Fans in Thailand can watch it in DAZN Thailand's Facebook and YouTube pages.
Fixtures
|Team
|Team
|Date
|Time (LA/KH/TH) / Time (PH/MY/SG)
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|v
|Dinamo Zagreb
|Oct 23
|11:55pm (Oct 232) / 12:55am
|Atletico Madrid
|v
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Oct 23
|11:55pm (Oct 232) / 12:55am
|Olympiakos
|v
|Bayern Munich
|Oct 23
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Club Brugge
|v
|PSG
|Oct 23
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Tottenham
|v
|Crvena Zvezda
|Oct 23
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Juventus
|v
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|Oct 23
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Manchester City
|v
|Atalanta
|Oct 23
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Galatasaray
|v
|Real Madrid
|Oct 23
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Ajax
|v
|Chelsea
|Oct 24
|11:55pm (Oct 23) / 12:55am
|RB Leipzig
|v
|Zenit St. Petersburg
|Oct 24
|11:55pm (Oct 23) / 12:55am
|Benfica
|v
|Olympique Lyonnais
|Oct 24
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Lille
|v
|Valencia
|Oct 24
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Genk
|v
|Liverpool
|Oct 24
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Salzburg
|v
|Napoli
|Oct 24
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Slavia Praha
|v
|Barcelona
|Oct 24
|2:00am / 3:00am
|Inter Milan
|v
|Borussia Dortmund
|Oct 24
|2:00am / 3:00am