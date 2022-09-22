Lithuania vs Faroe Islands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Lithuania welcome the Faroe Islands to face them at VENUE in a Group C1 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lithuania vs Faroe Islands date & kick-off time
Game:
Lithuania vs Faroe Islands
Date:
September 22/23, 2022
Kick-off:
3:45pm ET / 1:15am IST
Stream:
How to watch Lithuania vs Faroe Islands on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In India, fans can catch it on SONY LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
India
Sony LIV
N/A
Lithuania squad & team news
It has been a dismal season for Lithuania and it isn't going to get any better unless they can pull a first win of the campaign out of the bag.
That is a feat easier said than done, but the motivation to avoid the drop may prove to be just the ticket they need to grab a big result.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bartkus, Gertmonas, Plūkas, Šetkus
Defenders
Vaitkūnas, Klimavičius, Širvys, Girdvainis, Tutyškinas, Armanavičius, Lasickas, Barauskas, Baravykas
Midfielders
Verbickas, Kazlauskas, Utkus, Šatkus, Dolžnikov, Milašius, Matulevičius, Černych, Novikovas, Mikoliūnas, Slivka, Mėgelaitis, Klimavičius, Golubickas, Uzėla
Forwards
Kučys, Laukžemis, Kružikas, Petkevicius
Faroe Islands squad and team news
Four points from four games is a return the Faroe Islands are likely to be plenty happy with - but they'll need to avoid defeat here to ensure their safety.
A draw would ensure their hosts cannot catch them in the final weeks of this Nations League campaign.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Gestsson, Nielsen, K. Joensen, Lamhauge
Defenders
Davidsen, Vatnsdal, Nattestad, Baldvinsson, Johansen, Askham, Faerø, Vatnhamar, Jónsson
Midfielders
Mikkelsen, Hansson, Bjartalíð, Vatnhamar, Hansen, Agnarsson, R. Joensen, Andreasen
Forwards
Rólantsson, K. Olsen, Edmundsson, M. Olsen, Johannesen