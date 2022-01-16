Lionel Messi: Full list of teams Barcelona & PSG icon has scored against
Lionel Messi has sent records tumbling across a stunning career at the very highest level, with an iconic spell for the Argentine at La Liga giants Barcelona now being followed by a stint at Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.
A mercurial South American has collected seven Ballons d’Or to sit alongside a Copa America triumph with his country and the countless honours he has won at club level – with that haul including 10 title triumphs in Spain and four Champions League crowns.
Few can claim to have got anywhere close to matching the standards Messi has set, with defenders around the world tormented by his remarkable ability, but which sides has he found the target against? GOAL delivers a full list of the teams forced to pick a ball out of the back of their net.
Which club teams has Lionel Messi scored goals against?
Bursting onto the scene at Camp Nou as a precociously-gifted teenager, Messi opened his senior goal account on May 1, 2005 in a Liga clash with Albacete – becoming Barcelona’s youngest-ever scorer at the time.
There was to be no stopping him from there, with the target found on 672 occasions through 778 appearances for the Blaugrana.
He is the all-time leading marksman in the history of Spanish top-flight football, has over 120 Champions League efforts to his name and has proven himself time and again when lining up against opponents from every corner of the planet - with 84 different defences breached as of January 2022.
Here is the full list of club teams that Messi has scored goals against:
No.
Opponent
No.
Opponent
No.
Opponent
1
Albacete
31
Benidorm
61
Elche
2
Panathinaikos
32
Sporting
62
Eibar
3
Racing Santander
33
Numancia
63
APOEL
4
Athletic Club
34
Bayern Munich
64
Roma
5
Alaves
35
Manchester United
65
River Plate
6
Real Mallorca
36
Dynamo Kyiv
66
Leganes
7
Real Zaragoza
37
Cultural Leonesa
67
Borussia Monchengladbach
8
Real Betis
38
Atlante
68
Las Palmas
9
Celta Vigo
39
Estudiantes
69
Juventus
10
Osasuna
40
Tenerife
70
Olympiacos
11
Werder Bremen
41
Real Valladolid
71
Chelsea
12
Sevilla
42
Arsenal
72
Girona
13
Real Madrid
43
Villarreal
73
Huesca
14
Recreativo
44
FC Copenhagen
74
PSV
15
Deportivo La Coruna
45
AD Ceuta
75
Tottenham
16
Getafe
46
Real Sociedad
76
Liverpool
17
Atletico Madrid
47
Hercules Alicante
77
Sparta Prague
18
Espanyol
48
Porto
78
Borussia Dortmund
19
Gimnastic
49
BATE
79
Napoli
20
Lyon
50
Viktoria Plzen
80
Ferencvaros
21
Levante
51
AC Milan
81
Cadiz
22
Stuttgart
52
Rayo Vallecano
82
RB Leipzig
23
Almeria
53
Santos
83
Nantes
24
Rangers
54
Bayer Leverkusen
84
Club Brugge
25
Celtic
55
Granada
26
Valencia
56
Spartak Moscow
27
Sporting Gijon
57
Cordoba
28
Shakhtar Donetsk
58
Paris Saint-Germain
29
Basel
59
Ajax
30
Malaga
60
Manchester City
Table correct as of 16/01/2022
How many more goals will Lionel Messi score?
Messi is now 34 years of age, but there is no sign of him slowing down and he committed to a two-year contract when linking up with PSG in the summer of 2021.
A slow start was made to his time in France, but gracing a new division will provide him with ample opportunity in which to add to an ever-growing list of sides that he has scored against.
There has also been talk of him heading to MLS at some stage, or returning to his native Argentina, and any stints on American soil – north or south – would allow even more scalps to be claimed.
Messi is also going strong at international level, with a further 80 goals recorded when earning 158 caps there, and he will get another shot at securing the Holy Grail of World Cup glory in late 2022 when football’s grandest showpiece heads to Qatar.