'Lingard's diabolical & Martial's a fizzy drink' - Four Man Utd stars savaged by Ince

The former Red Devils midfielder has also taken aim at Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez, with fears raised over the quality at Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard has been branded "diabolical" and Anthony Martial a "fizzy drink", with former star Paul Ince also taking aim at Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez.

A man who once marshalled the midfield for the Red Devils has questioned some of the decisions being made at Old Trafford and the collective quality of the squad.

United were unable to secure qualification again last season, with another managerial change being made, and are now in the process of having to rebuild once more.

Ince has suggested that is because too many players are not delivering to the required standard, with four international performers among those to have frustrated the most.

"You’ve got Marcus Rashford who scored 11 goals last year and gets a new contract," Ince told BBC 5Live.

"Jesse Lingard was diabolical last year, he really, really was.

"Then there’s Alexis Sanchez. They got nothing out of Sanchez whatsoever.

"So as much as we’re talking about the defence and Chris Smalling and Harry Maguire, surely we’ve got to be looking at who’s going to be playing up top.

"We need to be looking at that because attacking-wise they’re not great.

"Martial? He’s a fizzy drink. He pops now and then. One moment he’s great, one moment he’s not."

United are in the process of trying to bring added quality onto their books during the summer transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given money to spend, with some of that having already been invested in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

There is the promise of more arrivals to come, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Leicester defender Maguire among those said to be in the Red Devils’ sights.

They have, however, been warned that the former will not come cheap, while the latter is drawing admiring glances from elsewhere.

That could make it difficult for United to make all of the additions that they are looking at, which will pile pressure back onto those underperforming stars already on the club’s books.

There may also be departures before the next deadline passes, with speculation continuing to suggest that Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba could be among those to move on.