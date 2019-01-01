Lindelof ignored Barcelona transfer talk to remain focused on trophy chase at Man Utd

The Sweden defender was linked with a move to Camp Nou over the summer, but is still a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Old Trafford

Victor Lindelof claims to have paid no attention to the transfer talk which linked him with over the summer, with the defender “loyal” to ’s pursuit of silverware.

The international emerged as a reported target for the Liga champions during the last window.

Those at Camp Nou were said to be in the market for a ball-playing centre-half, leading to Lindelof seeing his name thrown into the mix.

The 25-year-old is, however, adamant that he turned a deaf ear to the rumours, with his focus locked on events at Old Trafford.

Lindelof told Expressen when quizzed on the Barca speculation: “There was a lot of writing about it. But for me, I have a contract with United and I am the loyal type.

“For me it was never a question either, I wanted to stay in United and believe very much in what we have going on and that is also why I signed a new contract. I love to represent United and to wear that shirt every day.

“My goal when I came here was to win titles and do well for all supporters. But I haven't won a title yet, so it's my big goal to take home big titles with United.

“If we get to the level we can do and everyone can do their best, we can win trophies.”

With the summer window closed, Lindelof committed to a new long-term contract with United in September. He is now tied to the club through to 2024.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made him an important part of his plans, alongside record-setting signing Harry Maguire, and expects that to remain the case for the foreseeable future.

The United boss said when fresh terms for the Swede were announced: “Victor has established himself here and has become a very important part of our team.

“He brings calmness on the pitch and I can see that he is determined to help this club and to be successful here.

“I’m extremely happy that he has committed his future to Manchester United.

“We’re all looking forward to working together to deliver the success and get United back to where we know the club belongs.”