Ligue 1 appoint a female referee for the first time in history

A woman will take charge of a men's top-flight match in France for the first time ever

A female referee will take charge of a match for the first time in French football history.

Stephanie Frappart has refereed at Ligue 2 level since 2014 and the French Football Federation (FFF) have assigned her a top-flight match in a historic move that will see her take charge of the clash between and on Sunday.

will host the women's World Cup in 2020 and this move is part of their preparations for the tournament.

FIFA have asked the FFF to prepare their referees in "the best conditions" possible, with a particular focus on the use of VAR, which will be in use during the tournament.

VAR will be in effect during Frappart's Ligue 1 debut, should it need to be used.

This is not the first instance of women officiating in the French top flight, however. Nelly Viennot was an assistant referee for over a decade, between 1996 and her retirement in 2007.

Viennot was one of 82 elite officials shortlisted for 60 assistant referee positions during the 2006 World Cup in . However, she failed a sprint test, which ruled her out. No other female official has come as close to officiating at a men's World Cup.

Amiens sit 17th in Ligue 1, just three points above , who occupy the relegation play-off place in 18th.

Their opponents, Strasbourg, are 10th, 12 points off 4th-placed and qualification and 16 clear of the drop-zone.

Amiens will hope that, with virtually nothing to play for, they will be able to record a vital home win and move one step closer to safety.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1, finally clinched the Ligue 1 title in a 3-1 win against in their last game, wrapping the league up with five games to spare, 19 points ahead of nearest challengers .

They were made to wait, however, as a poor run of form that saw them blow three opportunities to win the title, recording a draw and two losses when a win in any of those games would have sufficed.