'Life is still worthwhile' – Lille star Osimhen's message amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Nigeria international took to social media to offer advice to the public as the pandemic continues to worsen

international Victor Osimhen has urged his Twitter followers to “smile” amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The 21-year-old posted a photo of himself laughing on Wednesday evening and advised people they should be happy because life remains worthwhile.

The text accompanying the image read: “You’ll find that life is still worthwhile if you smile and most importantly be safe out there.

Covid-19 outbreak has become a global predicament with all football activities on hold across the world.

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring Europe as the epicentre of the virus, the French top-flight, Premier League, , and many other top-flight leagues have been postponed.

Osimhen has been an instant hit for the Great Danes since his move from Charleroi as Nicolas Pepe’s replacement.

The Super Eagles star boasts 13 goals in 27 league appearances and is ranked joint-fourth in the topscorer’s chart with 's Neymar.

Christophe Galtier's men are currently placed fourth in the French top-flight log with 49 points from 28 outings - 19 points behind leaders PSG.