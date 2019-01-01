Leyton Orient manager & former Tottenham defender Edinburgh dies aged 49

Spurs paid tribute to their former left-back, who suffered a cardiac arrest last Monday before passing away on Saturday

Leyton Orient have confirmed that manager Justin Edinburgh has died at the age of 49.

Edinburgh spent two years with Orient and guided them to promotion from the National League in 2018-19, taking them back up to League Two.

The club have confirmed that the former left-back suffered a cardiac arrest last Monday before passing away on Saturday.

"It is with profound and utmost sadness that Leyton Orient announces its manager Justin Edinburgh has passed away," a club statement read.

Chairman Nigel Travis told the club's website: "We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy. All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the Club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments.

"The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever."

Edinburgh spent 10 years with Spurs as a player, joining from Southend United in 1990 on an initial loan deal.

He made over 200 league appearances for the north Londoners, winning the and League Cup before heading to Portsmouth and then going on to become player-manager at Billericay Town.

The Premier League club posted a tribute to Edinburgh on social media, tweeting: "We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of Justin Edinburgh.

"Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends at this terribly difficult time as well as everyone that worked alongside Justin at Leyton Orient."

As well as Leyton Orient, Edinburgh managed the likes of Rushden & Diamonds, Newport County, Gillingham and Northampton Town.

He oversaw 82 games as Orient manager, with his side winning 45 and being beaten on just 16 occasions.

They finished three points ahead of Solihull Motors to seal their return to the third tier in the English football pyramid after being relegated in 2016-17.

They also reached the final of the FA Trophy, where they were beaten 1-0 by AFC Fylde.