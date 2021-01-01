Lewandowski reacts to talk of Serie A switch as Bayern Munich future is questioned

The prolific Polish striker has seen a move away from the Allianz Arena mooted, but he claims to be fully committed to his contract

Robert Lewandowski admits to being a fan of Italian football, but the Bayern Munich striker has suggested that no move to Serie A will be made any time soon.

The prolific Polish striker has seen a switch speculated on heading towards the summer transfer window, with it reported that the 32-year-old may be open to taking on a new challenge.

He has, however, shut down that gossip for now, with a man tied to a contract at the Allianz Arena through to 2023 claiming to have no intention of leaving Germany.

What has been said?

Quizzed by Tuttosport on whether a stint in Italy could appeal to him, Lewandowski has said: "I have spoken to a lot of people about Italian football, they told me various things about your league.

"I know some teams well because I faced them in the Champions League.

"The truth, however, is that in addition to having a contract with Bayern, I feel great at this club."

The bigger picture

Lewandowski has remained a talismanic presence for Bayern in the 2020-21 campaign, helping them to land a ninth successive Bundesliga title while plundering 46 goals in all competitions.

There is no reason for him to walk away, with a fresh start of sorts about to be presented to him as Julian Nagelsmann prepares to inherit the managerial reins in Munich from Hansi Flick.

"A new chapter will open," Lewandowski added on the changes being lined up in Bavaria.

"But what Flick did will go down in history because it's something epic. In 2020 we raised all kinds of trophies to the sky and broke many records with him.

"We are Bayern, so we will give our all to try to win everything also with Nagelsmann.

"For me it will change little: I have to score with Flick and I will have to do the same with the new coach to help the team.

"Scoring goals is something I love. When I succeed and we win, everything seems more beautiful to me."

