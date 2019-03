Lewandowski makes history as he becomes Bundesliga's highest-scoring foreign player

Robert Lewandowski has made German football history as his goal in Saturday's clash with means he is the foreign player with the most goals of all-time in the .

The Pole was on target in the 37th minute as he put 2-0 in front in their game at Allianz Arena, bringing up a total of 196 goals in 's top-flight league.

More to follow...