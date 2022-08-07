WATCH: Lewandowski's dazzling flick sets up Pedri goal for Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona demolished Pumas in their final pre-season outing

Barcelona newcomer Robert Lewandowski gave Camp Nou a dazzling first-half performance on Sunday in the Joan Gamper Trophy that saw him score and register two outrageous assists - the pick of the bunch being a lovely flick into the path of Pedri. The Spaniard sent the defender the Pumas wrong way before powering a strike into the bottom corner and scoring Barca's fourth of the night.

Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele also linked up nicely in the rampant first-half showing, with the Frenchman hammering the ball home from just inside the box.

Barcelona ultimately emerged 6-0 winners in the historic exhibition fixture.

WATCH: Lewandowski and Pedri combine for Barcelona's fourth goal against Pumas

What else happened in the match?