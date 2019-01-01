‘Let’s see what happens in January’ - Neymar questioned by Denilson for walking out on Barcelona

A compatriot of the Paris Saint-Germain star says he misses seeing the Brazil forward in Spanish football, but admits a return could yet be made

Neymar has seen his decision to walk away from questioned by Denilson, but a fellow Brazilian is looking forward to seeing what future transfer windows bring.

A summer of speculation saw it suggested that a return to Camp Nou could be on the cards for a frontman currently on the books at .

Neymar, after two years in , made it clear that he wanted out and that a retracing of his steps of Catalunya was his preferred choice.

Barca did all they could to make that happen, but the demands of PSG ultimately made it impossible to get an agreement in place before the deadline passed.

As a result, Neymar is having to build bridges at Parc des Princes and accept that he will be going nowhere until at least January.

That situation disappoints countryman Denilson, but there is still a chance that a deal could be done in 2020 when Barcelona and PSG are freed to return to the negotiating table once more.

Denilson, who spent seven years in with and was part of ’s triumphant 2002 World Cup-winning squad, told reporters in his role as a ambassador: “Yes, I miss Neymar because he was happy here.

“He was playing for one hell of a team with really good players alongside him

“But he made a decision and who are we to go against that. He wanted success somewhere else. I also had the opportunity to play in France and it's not the same as Spain.

“The quality here in Spain is impressive. There, it's more physical.

“It was a long story with Neymar, if he would come (back) or not. Let's see what happens in January when he has the chance to leave again.”

While Neymar is no longer plying his trade in Spain, a number of Brazilian stars are catching the eye.

Real Madrid youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo are among those currently making their mark, with Denilson impressed with the progress being made by two players with considerable potential.

He added on Vinicius and the stars of the future: “I experienced something similar to him because I arrived at 19 years old, he was a kid who left for a country that has a very different football culture.

“When he arrived he played very well for two or three months and now I think he has less pressure and is starting to adapt better.

“People demand a lot but he is very young. A little patience with him and with Rodrygo is required, they are very young and both of them will succeed in Spain if given time.”