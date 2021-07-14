'Lets see what can happen' - Griezmann to Man City transfer rumours addressed by Torres

The Spaniard says the Barcelona star fits the profile of potential targets for the Premier League champions as they continue to prepare for 2021-22

Ferran Torres has addressed rumours linking Antoine Griezmann with Manchester City and described the French forward as a "great player".

City are being tipped to add greater depth to their attacking ranks in the summer window following the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero, who signed for Barca upon the expiration of his final contract at Etihad Stadium.

It has been suggested that Aguero's new Barca team-mate Griezmann could make his way to Manchester, and Torres has welcomed the prospect of linking up with a World Cup winner.

What's been said?

“He’s a great player,” The City winger told Marca when quizzed on the speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future.

“Obviously, he’s at Barca; let’s see what can happen. I don’t know if [Pep] Guardiola has spoken to him.

“City are one of the best teams in the world, and they want to have the best players to win everything. If he comes, fine; if not, we’ll keep working.”

Could Griezmann join City?

Griezmann has the experience and quality to add a new dimension to Guardiola's City lineup, having enjoyed successful spells at Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid before joining Barca in 2019.

The 30-year-old has scored 220 goals in 558 senior matches since turning professional in 2009, but has struggled to produce his best form in his first two seasons at Camp Nou.

Griezmann has only managed to find the net 35 times in 99 appearances for Barca to date, and it has been reported that he could be sold this summer amid the club's attempts to reduce their wage bill and re-sign talismanic captain Lionel Messi.

City could be the ideal next destination for the France international, but Guardiola has warned that it may be "impossible" for the Premier League champions to bring in a new forward due to the current inflated transfer market prices.

Torres on potential Valencia return

Torres joined City from Valencia for £23 million ($32m) in August 2020, and he impressed in his debut campaign at the Etihad, scoring 13 goals in 36 outings across all competitions.

The 21-year-old is tied to the Blues until 2025, but has now admitted that he would like to return to the Mestalla at some point.

"I've always said it and always will," said Torres. "Valencia is my home is where I grew up and it has given me everything. Why not come back here in the future?"

