'Let them keep talking' - Denis Suarez's defiant message amid rumour Arsenal plan to cancel loan

There have been suggestions that the Gunners are preparing to send the Spaniard back to Barcelona, a story he appears to have rejected

Denis Suarez has appeared to respond to the rumours suggesting his loan spell with is about to be cancelled as he sent a cryptic message on social media.

The midfielder only joined the Gunners on a temporary deal in the January transfer window, although he has made just six substitute appearances since arriving in north London.

Manager Unai Emery has instead opted to start the likes of Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi ahead of him, leading to The Sun reporting that the former boss is preparing to cancel the loan agreement.

But Suarez appears to be fully committed to Arsenal and with no plans of heading back to early, with his post on Instagram seemingly denying the report that he's set to return to Barca.

Adding text to a photo of the player in training during the international break, Suarez wrote: "Back on training with [smile emoji]. Let them keep talking [finger to lips emoji]."

One of Suarez's rivals for a starting berth has been playing more regularly recently, with Ozil having started both last-16 games against and the 2-0 victory over .

Speaking to the club's official website, Nacho Monreal was full of praise for the German, and insists that opposition teams are more cautious of facing the Gunners when he is in the line-up.

He said: "Mesut had some small problems and he missed a few games, but he’s with the team again and he’s fighting.

"If you see him training or playing you can see that he’s completely committed to the team and that’s really good.

"He’s very important for us and he’s a top-quality player. He helps us a lot with assists and scoring goals.

"When the other teams see him on the pitch, they say, 'Oh Mesut is here, we need to be careful' so he’s an important player."

Having missed parts of the season through injury and lack of form, Monreal has started to feature more prominently under Emery of late and says he will continue to give his all for the club.

"This season has been a bit different for me because it’s been the first one when I’ve had a few injuries in a row and I’ve missed a lot of games," he said.

"I lost my form over the last few months, but now I’m back I’ve started to feel better again. The team is happy and lucky to have two left-backs who try to help the team.

"I’m really happy with my past performances, but as I’ve said, I just try to give my best every single day, every single training session and every game. I try to help and I’m happy doing that."

Next up for the Gunners is a home meeting with Newcastle after the international break, with Arsenal currently fourth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Manchester United.