Leshabela 'needs to experience men's football' after leaving Leicester City

South African youth international Khanya Leshabela believes it is time for him to experience "men's football" after sealing a loan move to Shrewsbury Town from Leicester City.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been a regular for the Leicester U23 side, and with chances of getting a senior team spot limited, he opted to play for League One outfit to continue his development.

"I'm just grateful to be given the opportunity to start off my career in men's football," Leshabela said as quoted by ShropshireStar. "I am excited and looking forward to it."

"I have learned a lot [at Leicester], but I just felt it was a time in my career where I needed to experience men's football. It has been a great time there."

The youngster is keen on playing as many games as possible, and help in creating goals and convert those chances that come his way.

"I would say I am box-to-box, I like to get around the place; [I have] got a bit of flair," Leshabela continued.

"The main thing is just to play games and get minutes in men's football and to get my numbers up, goals and assists, and to help the team get to where they want to be.

"They spoke very well, the club, and I'm happy to be here and ready to get going."

Speaking after signing the player, Town’s Manager Steve Cotterill was delighted to welcome the midfielder to the club and was looking forward to working with the promising youngster.

"He's a lad we have been looking at for a while," Cotterill told the club's official portal. "He's been on trial with Luton for a little while and I think they were interested in a permanent deal.

"Leicester didn't want to do that, and as it's evolved as every transfer does, we were able to step in - we are pleased to have him.

"He's another young player that I wanted to add to our squad. I've said all along, I want a young squad with vibrance and full of energy - he's got all of those things.

"He’s a tough boy and a really nice lad. He gives us that extra competition in midfield where we've been light since Ollie Norburn left."

Born in Soshanguve, South Africa, Leshabela grew up in Northampton, England and he started his career at Leicester where he signed his first professional contract in January 2019 before making his Premier League debut in March 2021.

Though his parents were originally from Limpopo, he began his career with the academies of Parklands Tigers and Gregory Celtics, before moving to Leicester in 2013.