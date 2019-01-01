Leicester offer transfer update on Tielemans as interest builds in £40m midfielder

The Belgium international's exploits with the Foxes are said to have thrust him onto the radar of several clubs in the Premier League

Leicester are ready to do “everything they possibly can” to land Youri Tielemans on a permanent basis and prevent him from linking up with a Premier League rival.

The Foxes moved to take the international on loan from during the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old arrived at the King Power Stadium with undoubted potential but having struggled to showcase that during 18 months in .

He has made an immediate impact in English football, becoming a key figure for Leicester under Brendan Rodgers.

There is no purchase option in his current loan agreement, though, and interest from afar is said to be building.

Rodgers is aware of that speculation and is looking for the Foxes to act quickly and decisively over the summer in order to ensure that a prized asset does not slip the net.

He has said of Tielemans: "There will be dialogue between the clubs.

"He's clearly a player we would like to work with and I understand the fans enjoy watching a player like that.

"I'm sure the club will do everything they possibly can to bring him in.

"There are things he can't do but he's paid to create and score and he's doing that very well.

"It's important that you have players that are hungry to score and Youri has got that."

Tielemans recorded his third goal for Leicester as Rodgers’ side swept to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

That outing has further enhanced his reputation, with it suggested that the likes of the Gunners and fellow top-four hopefuls should be in the market for a player expected to be available for around £40 million ($52m) in the next window.

Ex-Red Devils defender Gary Neville has said of a talented youngster: “On Tielemans, I think the issue that Leicester will have is that there are midfields in the top six that need strengthening.

“Twenty-one-year-old, available they say for £40m.

“He’s proved himself in the Premier League, almost like a dress rehearsal at Leicester.

“Leicester could struggle to keep him because of the fact that other clubs may want him.”