Leicester City’s Ndidi banking on fans’ support against Chelsea

The Nigeria international is expecting a tough clash against Frank Lampard's men but hopes they can take the advantage of playing at home

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is hoping the support of their fans will give them an edge over when they meet in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Brendan Rodgers’s men are third on the league table; their best position since winning the English top-flight in 2016 and currently eight points above third-placed Chelsea.

Ndidi, who has been a key figure in the success, has urged the Foxes to give their best against the Blues while hoping his side can benefit immensely from playing at home.

"We’ve worked really hard to be where we are and the work is paying off,” Ndidi told CITY Matchday Magazine.

"We don’t feel happy to just stay there though; we can’t relax because there are still so many points to get. We’ll keep working hard and taking each game as it comes.

"It will be a difficult game for us, because they have good players and are a big team. But it’s about us. We’re at home so we have to do our best with the fans behind us.

"We have to take each game as it comes and try to take the points when we can. Setting a target and working towards it goes hand in hand though.

"The manager has made it easy for us. We work for the points and the points will take us to the target. We keep it simple."

Ndidi has featured in 21 Premier League games for Leicester City this season, capping his impressive defensive form with two goals.

The midfielder will hope to deliver an outstanding performance against the six-time champions at King Power Stadium.