Leicester City’s Iheanacho will score against Southampton, according to Goal readers

The Nigeria international has been tipped to find the net against the Saints when the Foxes square up against them on Sunday

Leicester City’s Iheanacho will find the net when his team squares up against Southampton, according to Goal readers.

The Foxes take on the Saints at the Wembley Stadium in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final showdown.

To reach this stage, the King Power Stadium defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the last eight to book a date against Ralph Hasenhuettl’s men.

While they prepare to tackle the St. Mary’s Stadium outfit for a place in the final, where they would battle Chelsea, we asked our readers if Iheanacho will continue his fine squaring forward against their fellow English top-flight side.

Will Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho score against Southampton? #LeiSou — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) April 18, 2021

In a poll conducted on Twitter, 75.9 percent of total votes cast believe Iheanacho – who has scored nine times in his last six games – will find the net against the Hampshire-based team.

Of the votes cast, just 5.9 percent of fans think he would not find the net, whereas, 18.1 % are doubtful of the striker's chances.

The 24-year had expressed the desire of Brendan Rodgers’ men to give their best against Southampton in their quest for a piece of silverware.

“We always have that hunger and desire to win trophies, of course, other teams are preparing as well. We need to sacrifice so many things and give our best shot,” he told LCFC TV.

“That's what we need to do. In training and on the game, we need to do what we can, work extra and give extra than what we do, I think we are getting ready to do that.

"They are a strong side, they have quality individual players and they play as a team as well. We need to do more than them, we need to fight and hurt them first in the first half so we don’t need to go behind.

"We need that concentration and determination to win games and get to where we want.

"I'm in a good place at the moment, I just need to keep helping my team. I need to put in the hard work every day, the form is coming now and I just need to keep going."