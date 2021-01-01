Leicester City’s Iheanacho closes in on Kane’s English football mark

The Nigeria international is nearing the Spurs ace after increasing his tally in 2021 following his effort against Roy Hodgson's Eagles

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho is closing in on an English football mark led by Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane after netting against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The English international has registered more goal involvements than the Nigeria international among English elite division players in all tournaments in 2021.

Only Harry Kane (18) has registered more goal involvements than Kelechi #Iheanacho (16 - 14 goals, 2 assists) among Premier League players in all competitions in 2021. #LeiCry pic.twitter.com/aiHlD7GhIB — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 26, 2021

The 24-year-old inspired the Foxes to a 2-1 comeback triumph over the Eagles – producing a breath-taking finish after being played through by Jonny Evans in the 80th minute.

With this, the former Manchester City wonderkid now boasts 16 goal contributions (14 goals and two assists) for the King Power Stadium outfit in the ongoing year.

Only the Spurs’ attacker has recorded more than the Super Eagles (18) in 2021.

Benefitting from an assist from Eberechi Eze in the 12th minute, Wilfried Zaha gave Roy Hodgson’s men a well-deserved lead.

However, the hosts levelled matters in the 50th minute through Timothy Castagne – with the red-hot forward the architect.

A lovely long ball played through by Youri Tielemans was controlled brilliantly by Iheanacho. He brought the ball down and took his time to play a pass to the Belgium international who fired past goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

While the game was destined to end in a 1-1 draw, the Nigerian had the final say with a sumptuous finish. Receiving a pass from Evans, he turned his marker and smashed the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Thanks to that effort, he has either scored twelve or assisted two in eight of his last nine appearances for the Foxes across all competitions.

Article continues below

14 - Kelechi Iheanacho has netted 14 goals in his last 14 appearances for Leicester in all competitions, as many as he managed in his previous 76 for the Foxes. Thunderbolt. #LEICRY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 26, 2021

Moreover, Iheanacho has netted 14 goals in his last 14 appearances for Rodgers’ side in all competitions, as many as he managed in his previous 76 games for the Foxes.

He has gradually established himself as one of Leicester’s most important players since joining them from the Etihad Stadium in a deal worth £25 million fees on a five-year contract in 2017.

Thanks to this crucial victory, Leicester City move four points clear of fourth-place Chelsea in the league with just 15 points to play for. They travel to Southampton in their next fixture.