Share Follow GOAL on Google

Leicester City owner Khun Aiyawatt 'Top' Srivaddhanaprabha has taken the club off the market after a search for new investment or a change of ownership failed to produce an agreement. The Foxes were put up for sale in the summer following back-to-back relegations to League One, and chief executive Kevin Davies is now also set to step down next month.

Advertisement

Khun Top ends sale process

Khun Top confirmed the decision in an open letter to Leicester City supporters on the club's website, revealing that a "structured process" to find investors had ended without a deal. "We recently undertook a structured process to explore whether new investment or a change of ownership could actually be the right thing for the club," he wrote.

He continued: "Those discussions have not resulted in an agreement, and I have decided to conclude the process to enable us to refocus on the work needed to move the club forward."

No takers at £200m

A sales brochure produced by Citigroup put an asking price of more than £200 million on the club, according to BBC Sport. Leicester, who were put up for sale after dropping into the third tier, had never publicly acknowledged the process.

Khun Top, whose family have owned the Foxes through King Power since 2010, said: "For my family and me, Leicester City has been a big part of our lives for many years. We have experienced extraordinary moments together, as well as some very difficult ones, and we feel a deep connection with the city and its people."

Advertisement Advertisement

Davies to step down

The letter also confirmed that chief executive Kevin Davies will leave at the start of next month, less than a year after being promoted to the role in March following a leadership shake-up. Managing director Kamonthip Netthanomsak will lead the club's business operations, working with the existing senior leadership team, until a new CEO is appointed.

Related Topics

Next matches LEI League One 10:00 MAN

Khun Top added: "The club's financial position remains secure with the support of King Power, which will continue alongside the work needed to put Leicester City on a more sustainable footing."

Focus turns to League One rebuild

The 2016 Premier League champions, who were also hit with a points deduction last season for breaking spending rules, must now rebuild under their current owners.

Advertisement

Russell Martin's side will hope that stability off the pitch can help spark a push for promotion back to the Championship.