Leicester City Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Leicester City secured a top-half finish last season and new boss Brendan Rodgers will be relishing a full pre-season with the team ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
The Foxes kick off the new season at home to Wolves on August 10, with a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in gameweek two. Newly promoted Sheffield United will host Rodgers' men on gameweek three, with a home game against Bournemouth on gameweek four.
A trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United is scheduled for September 14, with Tottenham coming to the King Power Stadium the following week.
Leicester face Liverpool on October 5 at Anfield and Arsenal come to town on November 9. They take on champions Manchester City on December 21, with a home game against Liverpool set for Boxing Day - the week after.
The Foxes' run-in at the end of the season looks daunting, with games against Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United in store.
Leicester's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Leicester City Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Wolverhampton
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leicester City
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Leicester City
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Manchester United v Leicester City
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Newcastle United
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Leicester City
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Burnley
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v Leicester City
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Leicester City
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Arsenal
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Leicester City
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Everton
|03/12/2019
|19:45
|Leicester City v Watford
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Leicester City
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Norwich City
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Leicester City
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v Liverpool
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|West Ham United v Leicester City
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Leicester City
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Southampton
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Leicester City
|21/01/2020
|19:45
|Leicester City v West Ham United
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Chelsea
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Leicester City
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester City
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Leicester City
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Aston Villa
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Watford v Leicester City
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brighton
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Leicester City
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Crystal Palace
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Sheffield United
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester United