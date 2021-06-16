Leicester City Premier League fixtures: 2021-22 schedule

Brendan Rodgers' FA Cup winning side produced some fine football last term and supporters are understandably gagging for more

Leicester City will kick off their 2021-22 campaign with a home clash against Wolves at the King Power stadium.

They then take in dates against West Ham and Norwich before their first big test - Manchester City.

After their admirable 2020-21 season, however, fans will have little fear of any opponent, having defeated Champions League winners Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Indeed, a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League came after spending time in the top four, with the Foxes having only narrowly missed out on Europe's top-tier club competition.

Still, European football is still on the cards in the form of the Europa League.

Jamie Vardy, despite his age, is still a force to be reckoned with, but Kelechi Iheanacho is finally producing regularly, while there are sure to be more additions made to the squad across the summer.

Leicester City Premier League fixtures 2021-22