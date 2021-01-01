Leicester City boss Rodgers advises Slimani to get game time elsewhere

The Northern Irish tactician has hinted the Algeria international is not in his long-term plan and urged him to look for another club

manager Brendan Rodgers has advised Islam Slimani to move to another club in order to enjoy more game time.

The international has struggled to establish himself at the King Power Stadium outfit since teaming up with the club in a record fee of £28 million from Lisbon.

The centre-forward moved to on loan in an effort to secure more game time but did not impress due to injury problems and indiscipline.

The 32-year-old attacker only featured in four Premier League games for the St. James' Park outfit during his six-month spell with the club.

Slimani also spent time with Turkish Super Lig side and played 15 league games for the club before his departure.

The centre-forward, however, shone during his time with side after joining the club for the 2019-20 season on loan.

Slimani scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 18 league appearances, amid other dazzling displays before the outbreak of Covid-19 abruptly ended the season.

Despite his eye-catching displays, the Monegasques chose not to trigger their option to sign the attacker permanently.

The forward subsequently returned to the King Power Stadium but has found game time difficult to come by.

Slimani has only featured in one Premier League game for Leicester and has made do with the reserve team.

Ahead of their tie against , Rodgers has explained the Algeria international is not in his future plans, although he admitted the forward has been performing well in training.

"For both players [Demarai Gray and Slimani] they train really well, their behaviour has been first class,” Rodgers said in a pre-match press conference.

“But both recognise the need to get game-time elsewhere. They want to be first-team regulars."

Slimani will hope to make his second appearance this season for Leicester against John Obi Mikel’s Stoke in Saturday's FA Cup clash.

The centre-forward will be expected to sort out his future during the January transfer window.